COURTROOM INSIDER | Investigating the paranormal, UFOs, Bigfoot, ghosts and more - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” what happens if a police officer has a paranormal experience? What if they see Bigfoot, a ghost, a UFO or other unidentified object? Meet two former cops who have launched an organization to help.

Dave Rich shares about his experience responding to a call for help in an empty high school several years ago. He was a longtime police investigator and had never experienced anything like it.

He and Marianne Robb open up about the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon Police Department and how they are assisting first responders.

Learn more about UAP PD here.

Watch the program in the video player above.