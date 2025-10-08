COURTROOM INSIDER | Women who talk to the dead: Solving 200 cold case murders - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Women who talk to the dead: Solving 200 cold case murdersPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the true story of the FBI’s largest exhumation of murder victims—an unprecedented mission to bring justice to 200 families.
Hear the remarkable story of two women who are working to bring closure to dozens of families.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.