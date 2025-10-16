Dallas Jenkins, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvonne Orji join Emmy to discuss new animated ‘The Chosen Adventures’ - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Today, I’m speaking with Dallas Jenkins, the creator of “The Chosen,” along with Paul Walter Hauser and Yvonne Orji. They star in “The Chosen Adventures,” a new series coming out Oct. 17 on Amazon Prime.

“The Chosen Adventures” follows nine-year-old Abby and her best friend Joshua as they navigate life in the ancient city of Capernaum. When the children encounter a wise craftsman and teacher, Jesus of Nazareth, he helps them change the way they see the world, and they help spread his influence far and wide.

Paul plays the sheep and Yvonne plays the pigeon in the series.

I had a great time chatting with the three of them. You can learn more about "The Chosen Adventures" here and check out my interviews with Dallas, Paul and Yvonne in the video player above!

