EastIdahoNews.com will livestream upcoming City Club candidate forum in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The City Club of Idaho Falls and Compass Academy are hosting a public forum for the mayoral and city council candidates.

It’s happening Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 in the auditorium at Compass Academy, 955 Garfield Street. It will begin at 7 p.m. both nights. The event is open to the public. EastIdahoNews.com will livestream it on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

City council candidates will address the crowd on Oct. 15. The mayoral candidates will be there the following night.

“Compass Academy students will serve as moderators for both events, asking each candidate the same prepared questions. Each candidate will have equal time to share their perspectives and priorities. These forums are structured discussions — not debates — designed to foster civic learning and community engagement,” a news release about the event says.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet candidates before and after each forum, with candidates hosting information tables to share campaign materials and answer questions.

It’s expected to last until 9 p.m. both nights.

The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 4.

