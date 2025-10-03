Part 2: Meet four of the seven candidates running for Seat 2 on the Idaho Falls City Council - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Seven candidates are running for Seat 2 on the Idaho Falls City Council this November.

The six candidates include Teresa Dominick, Brandon Lee, Mosy Moran, Jordan Bardsley, Stephanie Taylor-Thompson, Christopher Joseph Brunt and Brad Whipple.

To learn more about the candidates’ platforms, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Because there are so many candidates running for this position, EastIdahoNews.com has split their election questionnaire responses into two stories.

This story will include the answers to our questions from Stephanie Taylor-Thompson, Christopher Joseph Brunt, and Brad Whipple.

Jordan Bardlsey has not yet provided her answers to our questionnaire. If we receive them, we will add them to this story.

See the answers from the other three candidates HERE.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Taylor-Thompson: I am a lifelong Idahoan, born and raised in Idaho Falls. My educational background is in sociology, criminology, and social work, and I am currently a pre-law candidate. Professionally, I have spent more than a decade in corrections and public service, working to strengthen systems that impact families, safety, and community wellbeing.

I currently serve at the national level in prison ministry and work as a consultant in education, reentry, and criminal justice, advising organizations and partners across multiple states. This work has deepened my understanding of policy, public safety, and the support communities need to thrive.

For the past 14 years, I have volunteered tirelessly across Idaho Falls and the country, dedicating my time to efforts that make our community safer and stronger. My service has focused on community policing, anti-human trafficking work, youth, addiction and recovery support, mental health advocacy, and reentry services. I have walked alongside countless individuals and families, helping them navigate crises, access resources, and rebuild their lives with dignity. My heart for this city comes from lived experience, professional expertise, and the belief that public service is a responsibility, not a title. Idaho Falls has poured into my life, and I am committed to giving back by ensuring safety, opportunity, and support are within reach for every resident. My roots, dedication, and hands-on leadership have prepared me to serve with purpose and conviction.

Brunt: Immigrating from New Zealand in the late 1800s, the George and Elizabeth Brunt family found themselves in early Idaho Falls. Now, in 2025, I am proud to stand as a great-great-grandson to that couple and a 5th generation resident here in Idaho Falls. Though temporarily and briefly moving throughout the US for education and work opportunities, the majority of my 46 years of life have been spent in Idaho Falls. I have been a homeowner here for nearly a decade. That has been and remains a significant fiscal, physical and emotional investment. In the over 4 decades of collective time I’ve resided here, I have been married, fathered and parented children, and am currently excitedly expecting a third grandchild.

I attended public school in District 91, and I have pursued higher education through Eastern Idaho Technical College and Idaho State University. I have enjoyed a vast amount of volunteer experiences on and off stage with various theatrical non-profits throughout Idaho. It has also been an exciting challenge having owned and operated data retrieval, non-emergency medical transport, and product delivery service businesses while living here. Currently, my career path finds me engaged in multiple employment opportunities in the food service industry, preparing food and assisting in the management of some kitchens owned by local entrepreneurs within our community. Previously, I was on the ballot as the libertarian candidate for Idaho State representative in 2013 and briefly held the regional chair position for southeastern Idaho within the Libertarian Party of Idaho.

Whipple: My name is Brad Whipple. I served 6 years in the Idaho Army National Guard. I’ve lived in Idaho my entire life. I graduated from Boise State with an Electrical Engineering degree and from U of I with a masters in Computer Science. My wife was born and raised in Idaho Falls and I moved to East Idaho after graduating from Boise State. Currently I manage a team of cybersecurity analysts where we help Electric Utilities and the DoD mitigate cybersecurity risk. I’ve also founded a small business called FieldPlug by designing, manufacturing, and taking a product to market. My campaign ideology is that the government needs to take a smaller role when it comes to property rights, the government needs to maintain fiscal responsibility, and that the government should reduce barriers for homeownership – not introduce them.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Brunt: I feel deeply, deeply accomplished and satisfied by my continuing and evolving relationship with my ever-growing family. Whether in reference to my ancestry or my own kids, it is a point of pride and a deep honor to be loved by, appreciated by, and to have an ongoing relationship with the amazing people that make up my family. That association is an accomplishment, as many in my family have had to persevere through multiple challenges – including estrangement, divorces, general losses, and personal tragedy – all to have arrived at the beautiful place of love and understanding we are currently at. From a point in my life of feeling utterly alone and adrift to currently being surrounded by love and affection…I feel that is a brilliant accomplishment. Definitely worth some pride.

Whipple: Successfully starting a business called FieldPlug by designing a product, manufacturing, and selling units all over to world to enable soldiers and marines to experience some creature comforts while training or deployed.

Taylor-Thompson: The greatest blessing in my life is my relationship with Christ, and the family God has entrusted to me. Everything I do flows from the foundation of faith, gratitude, and service. I do not look at accomplishments with pride, but with humility and a grateful heart for the doors God has opened. One of the things I am most deeply grateful to do is walk alongside individuals across the country through the pardon process.

I have helped numerous individuals successfully receive pardons and rebuild their lives with dignity. Being trusted to stand with them and their families has been a very meaningful part of my life. My faith and my family continue to guide my purpose, and I am humbled every day for the opportunities I have been given to serve others.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Taylor-Thompson: I am seeking public office because I believe deeply in strong, safe, and connected communities. I want to ensure we continue building a future that serves all residents, not just a few. I support proactive systems rather than reactive responses, and I believe in strengthening the foundations that are already working while preparing responsibly for continued growth. Public safety is essential. I am a firm supporter of law enforcement and community policing efforts that build trust, reduce crime, and protect families. At the same time, I recognize that safety also depends on strong community resources. We must expand support for our youth and seniors, as well as for those facing mental health challenges, addiction, and the lasting impacts of trauma, including survivors of human trafficking.

I want to help advance infrastructure that keeps pace with growth, ensures fiscal responsibility, and preserves the character of our city. My goal is to make sure the real issues affecting families are brought to light and addressed through practical, compassionate, and community-centered solutions. I believe a thriving community is one where people look out for one another, where resources are accessible, and where every resident feels valued and heard. I believe every resident of Idaho Falls should be included. Everyone deserves access to resources, opportunities and services. I am committed to serving with integrity, humility, and a focus on solutions that strengthen Idaho Falls for generations to come.

Brunt: This particular contest, as far as seat 2 goes, is a seat that has been left open by a candidate seeking mayoral election. There is no conflict with this seat, and no incumbent. The only thing that exists is the voice of the people picking the person they believe will best represent them and their loved ones. I don’t consider myself to be seeking political office as much as I am seeking an opportunity to serve the community in which my family and myself have existed in for the last 129 years. This is my community, one in which I am currently invested as a home owner. Therefore, my platform is simple: representation.

Who is lacking a voice within our community? I want to be the person who stands up for and defends that person or people. As many out-of-state businesses roll into this community with copious amounts of money and influence, potentially negating the rights and comfort of the everyday resident of this city, I seek a position – a job, if you will – that will allow me to vote, speak, cooperate and contribute to the overall comfort, health and justice of everyone in Idaho Falls. This is especially with regards to potentially marginalized people who live locally and are invested locally in some way, whether business owners or not. Representation is one of the basic building blocks of our American nation, and this is the crux of my platform.

Whipple: I’ve become more interested in politics over the past several years. I learned first-hand how important local elections are through my experiences with developing my own land in Custer County. The final moment that solidified my determination to run is I started investigating mayoral and other city council candidates and realized how flawed some of their economic and land use platforms are and decided I needed to run myself as a conservative candidate to stop their policies of government overreach.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Whipple: Cost of living, namely cost of housing is hurting American families across the United States. Idaho Falls is no exception. My plan is to make Idaho Falls a more permissive government when it comes to building. That means reducing the impact fees currently charged to homeowners and giving developers the option to provide a surety bond with the city so they can handle utility expansion themselves where appropriate, instead of always being forced to pay impact fees.

Taylor-Thompson: Our community is strong, but we are facing real challenges that demand responsible and compassionate leadership. Small businesses struggle under complex policies, codes, and procedures that can make it difficult to grow, operate, or expand. Many residents are worried about rapid land development, aging infrastructure, and whether our city is keeping pace with growth in a responsible way. At the same time, I have heard from countless individuals and families over the years who are impacted by addiction, mental health struggles, and human trafficking. Too many people still do not have access to the resources, support services, or pathways to stability that they need. Public transportation is another concern that continues to surface. Our current system is not adequately serving working families, seniors, or individuals without vehicles.

We need transportation solutions that are long-lasting, accessible, and fiscally responsible. Public safety remains central to a thriving community. We must continue to strengthen and support our police department and first responders, ensuring they have the tools, staffing, and training they need to protect and serve effectively. My plan to address these challenges includes working with local businesses to reduce unnecessary barriers, advancing infrastructure that keeps pace with growth, and promoting responsible land use. I will champion stronger community-based resources for addiction recovery, mental health, and human trafficking survivors. I will also advocate for sustainable public transportation options and continued investment in law enforcement and first responders. By listening to our residents and acting with both practicality and compassion, we can build solutions that serve everyone in Idaho Falls. I will always prioritize the voices of Idaho Falls residents and seek their insight before making decisions, because they are the true experts in our community’s needs.

Brunt: The greatest challenges are those yet to come. I have a vested interest in certain basic elements of our community. These include clean water, sanitation and municipal authority over our city utilities. With a town that is growing and will continue to grow, I want to be the person that is particularly focused on the fundamental building blocks of our community.

These include the access and quality of drinking water, and the aesthetic and health of our community with regards to sanitation and City Utility Control and Production. In addition, I want to ensure that our town owns its utilities and avoids privatization (which would increase the cost of living in our city for everyone). I plan on meticulously learning the ladder of authority in the management of these particular elements. I am determined to vote and speak towards the interest and benefit of every citizen who lives, works, and plays in our community.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Taylor-Thompson: I believe effective leadership means representing all residents, not just those who agree with me. I take a balanced, people-centered approach to working with others, and I am grateful to have family, friends, and colleagues from many different backgrounds and political perspectives. I find it a joy, not a challenge, to collaborate with diverse groups. Listening to different viewpoints is not something I tolerate; it is something I genuinely value. To represent the views of my constituents, I will lead with respect, common sense, and open dialogue.

I will seek input from residents before making decisions and ensure that every voice is treated with dignity. My goal is not to agree with everyone, but to truly listen to people and make informed decisions that reflect the broader good of our community. Direct communication is essential. I will engage with residents through community meetings, neighborhood visits, town halls and responsive digital platforms. I believe accessibility builds trust, and I intend to make it easy for people to share their concerns, ask questions, and offer solutions. At the heart of service is humility and accountability. I will always be willing to sit down, listen, and learn; especially from those with differing views. That is how strong communities are built, and that is how I intend to lead.

Brunt: I intend to best represent the views of the people who will elect me to do that job by avoiding adherence to specific partisan political views and being ready to adopt and pursue good ideas, regardless of political or partisan leanings. I plan on utilizing the tried and true methods of phone, text, email and face-to-face communication through meetings, forums and workshops where listening to constituents is prioritized over talking at them.

Whipple: My platform is grounded in fiscal responsibility, limited government, and housing affordability. If elected, I’ll fight for these priorities in every budget and land use decision. I won’t waver on the core values I’ve committed to throughout this campaign. The people of Idaho Falls deserve leadership that stands firm, not leadership that bends with every passing opinion. If your vision is bigger government, higher housing costs, and wasteful spending, there are plenty of other cities that follow that path, but that’s not the future I want for Idaho Falls.

For general public concern, comments, or feedback; I’m quick to respond to those reaching out via email, the contact form on my webpage, or Facebook. If constituents prefer I can setup a phone/zoom call after working hours as I have a regular day-job.

For specific issues that the City Council is going to make a decision on, I urge those that want to have their voices heard to attend the public hearing on the issue. City Council acting within its decision-making authorities is quasi-judicial in nature. Cooper v. Board of County Commissioners of Ada County, (1980). LUPPA outlines in Idaho Code § 67-6535 that all ex-parte communication needs to be part of the official record. Accepting communication on specific issues that the City Council rules on can become a sticky situation and my goal as a steward of taxpayer dollars is to keep the city out of lawsuits. The best place for constituents to make their voices heard on specific issues is to attend the public hearing.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Whipple: This is difficult to make an accurate assessment based purely off public budget statements but an area I would give scrutiny to is the parks department. Despite Idaho Falls only being 3-4x larger than Ammon, Idaho Falls is spending 8-9x more on its parks and recreation department than Ammon. One specific area I’m concerned about is the zoo. It appears tax payers shelled out ~$3.4 million to the Idaho Falls Zoo alone in FY24 including CIP funds.

Taylor-Thompson: A city budget must reflect both responsibility and results. Before talking about cuts or increases, we need to make sure taxpayer dollars are being used efficiently and tied to measurable outcomes. I believe in funding what keeps our community safe, functioning, and prepared for the future. Public safety should remain a core priority. Our police, fire, and first responders must have the staffing and equipment needed to protect families. Infrastructure and growth planning also need steady, realistic investment so that we are not paying more later to fix avoidable problems. There are areas where modest increases can reduce long-term costs.

Issues like addiction, mental health, and human trafficking directly affect public safety, law enforcement workload, and community stability. Strategic funding in these areas saves resources down the road. Public transportation also needs to be evaluated for fiscally responsible improvements, so it serves the people who depend on it without creating unnecessary financial burdens. As for budget reductions, I support examining administrative overhead, outdated programs, and contracts that are not delivering value. Streamlining duplicative efforts and reallocating funds to higher-need areas is smarter than across-the-board cuts. Any changes must be based on data, resident input, and practical outcomes, not politics. I plan to protect what is essential, invest where it benefits the community long-term, and remove what isn’t working. That’s how we respect taxpayers and strengthen Idaho Falls.

Brunt: I believe the most recent budget laid out by the current city council is adequate for the current time. It is important to have the time and the numbers to determine what should be adjusted in future budgets. Amounts will definitely need to be adjusted as population grows and the budget will need to appropriately evolve. In assuming future cuts or limitations, I think it is absolutely essential to allow focus for said cuts, first and foremost, at the executive level.

This having been said, I remain unsure and have some reservation about the current budget’s increase of the mayor’s salary. That is an opinion I will allow to be flexible; however, I do personally believe that executive salaries should reflect the success of the community they represent and govern. I believe a higher pay for a community’s executive branch should at least somewhat match the level of success and prosperity of the community itself – while, conversely, if it is clear that the average citizen in a community is unsuccessful or struggling to make ends meet, that should similarly be reflected in a lower mayoral salary.

What do you think is the best approach to mitigate housing affordability in Idaho Falls?

Taylor-Thompson: Housing affordability is a growing concern in Idaho Falls, and I recognize how deeply it impacts working families, seniors, young adults, and even local employers trying to retain staff. I take the issue seriously and believe in approaching it with common sense, collaboration, and fiscal responsibility. My focus would be on bringing all stakeholders to the table; residents, builders, property owners, city planners, and local businesses to identify what driving costs are and what barriers can be responsibly reduced. We need solutions that support both families and the contractors who build our communities, without placing the burden on taxpayers or compromising neighborhood standards.

I believe we can make progress by streamlining processes, encouraging responsible development, and ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Any step forward must be practical, transparent, and community-driven not dictated by outside agendas. I am committed to listening, learning, and working with experts to make sure Idaho Falls families have attainable housing options while protecting property rights and the character of our community. I will make this a priority and lead with humility, accountability, and results.

Brunt: I believe incentivizing, prioritizing, and subsidizing local builders and local businesses over out-of-city (and especially out-of-state) builders, developers and managers is key when mitigating the affordability of the production and maintenance of housing in Idaho Falls.

Whipple: This is economics 101; supply and demand. The solution is to increase supply by streamlining the process to build. You either have to lower demand or increase supply. The government can’t do much to curb demand, aside from making Idaho Falls an unbearable place to live. Talk about ‘cutting off the nose to spite the face’. The only realistic solution the government can act on is to reduce barriers to building thus increasing the supply.

The City of Idaho Falls has been highly scrutinized over the last few years, with many accusing the city planning and zoning department of making it difficult to obtain permits and construct new buildings within city limits. What do you think needs to be done to regulate this process and make it more efficient for local business owners?

Whipple: Idaho Falls isn’t just being scrutinized; the city is being sued over its impact fees, and taxpayers are footing the bill for costly legal fights. If I’m elected, impact fees aren’t going away unfortunately. Impact fees are a fair way to ensure that new homeowners pay for the added demand their new builds place on our infrastructure. But we need to make sure those fees are reasonable and that every dollar goes toward actually expanding the infrastructure they’re intended for, not diverted into pet projects.

The campaign I’m running on is one of a permissive government, not restrictive. I’ve heard from homeowners and developers alike about difficulties they’ve encountered. I understand the sentiment from some folks who don’t want to see the city grow; in fact that’s several candidate’s entire platform, to stop growth. However, Idaho Falls doesn’t exist in a vacuum. If the city is unattractive to build, taxpayers will take their business elsewhere and build in Ammon, Shelly, or other surrounding municipalities. Idaho Falls will get the traffic and they’ll get the tax base.

Brunt: I believe a little bit of council oversight – and potentially the initiation of an internal audit within the planning and zoning processes and department – could in fact yield a clear-cut pathway to mitigating the frustrating processes behind permits and construction within Idaho Falls. I know there have been concerns about a “pay-for-play” system where money talks over justice and favoritism speaks over fairness. Rooting out some or all of these systemic issues would at least reduce some noticeable lag in permits and/or production.

Taylor-Thompson There’s no question that many local business owners, builders, and homeowners feel the current permitting and zoning process is too slow, too complex, and at times inconsistent. When people repeatedly express the same concerns, we need to listen. A city’s role should be to ensure safety and standards, not create unnecessary roadblocks for the very people investing in our community. To improve this process, I believe we need three things: transparency, consistency, and accountability.

First, we should streamline and clarify requirements, so applicants know exactly what is expected before they begin. That means reducing delays caused by unclear rules, shifting expectations, or excessive back-and-forth.

Second, permitting timelines should be predictable and publicly tracked. If the city expects businesses to operate efficiently, the city should model the same standard.

Third, we should create better communication between the planning department, applicants, and the City Council. When concerns come up, there needs to be a clear place to ask questions, resolve issues, and escalate problems without waiting months. I also support reviewing outdated codes, ensuring staff are adequately trained and resourced, and exploring online updates that make submissions and approvals faster and easier. This is about fixing systems. When government is efficient, businesses grow, jobs stay local, housing becomes more attainable, and taxpayers save money. My goal is to make the process fair, fast, and functional for everyone who’s trying to build in Idaho Falls.