Here's when and where you can donate to the Scouting for Food drive in the Pocatello area - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of Scouting America.

POCATELLO — The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of Scouting America and their co-sponsors are inviting local residents to participate in the annual “Scouting for Food” community food drive on Saturday, Oct. 18, to help fill local food banks for the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

“Troops and packs will man drop off locations in the community and represent scouting as we serve our community,” said Deborah McHugh, Scout Mountain district chair. “Many families rely on these generous donations of food from our community.”

Co-sponsors of this year’s Scouting for Food drive include JustServe and the Idaho Foodbank.

The local Scout Mountain District includes Pocatello, Chubbuck, and the towns in the surrounding region, including American Falls, Inkom, McCammon, Malad and Soda Springs. Non-perishable food items can be taken to various drop-off locations. Locations and times for food collection in each community are listed below.

Pocatello/Chubbuck – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Idaho Food Bank 555 S. 1st Ave.

Ridley’s Family Market 1000 Pocatello Cr. Rd.

Grand Teton Walmart 4240 Yellowstone Ave. Smith’s Food and Drug 4845 Yellowstone Ave.

Fred Meyer 800 Yellowstone Ave.

Albertson’s 330 East Benton

American Falls Area – 9 a.m. – 12 noon

Advantage Plus Credit Union

Rockland Pharmacy

Bank of Commerce

Les Schwab

Bingham Co-op

Ridley’s

Ken’s Market

Lava Hot Springs -9 – 10:30 a.m.

Community Center at Y Entrance to Town

McCammon – 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

McCammon City Park by Family Dollar 700 Center St.

Inkom – 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Bisharat Market and Automotive 112 Old Hwy 30

Soda Springs – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.