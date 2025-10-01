Hiker injured by bear in Fremont County - East Idaho News

Hiker injured by bear in Fremont CountyPublished at
The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.
ST. ANTHONY – A hiker was injured in a bear attack near Squirrel Creek in Fremont County on Tuesday afternoon.
The hiker, an adult male, was traveling alone on the South rim of Squirrel Creek when a bear charged at him through the thick timber from a short distance away. The bear bit the man as it ran past him and continued on into the forest. Despite his injuries, the man was able to hike out on his own to seek medical attention.
Fish and Game staff have posted signs in the area advising visitors of bear activity. The bear’s behavior was likely defensive and caused by the surprise, close encounter. Due to the nature of this encounter, no further management actions are planned at this time.
When spending time in Idaho’s backcountry, keep these precautions in mind to avoid surprising a bear:
- Hike in groups of three or more people. Avoid hiking after dark, or at dawn or dusk, when bears are most active. Use extra caution in places where visibility or hearing is limited such as bushy areas near streams.
- Be alert. See the bear before you surprise it. Watch for fresh tracks, scat, and feeding sites (signs of digging, rolled rocks, torn up logs, ripped open ant hills).
- Make noise. When hiking, periodically yell “Hey bear!” to alert bears to your presence, especially when walking through dense vegetation/blind spots, traveling upwind, near loud streams, or on windy days.
- Avoid thick brush whenever possible. Bears often use the same trails hikers do, and are attracted to sources of food like berry patches or carcasses.
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
