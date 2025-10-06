How music therapy can support cancer patients - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: What is music therapy?

Answer: Music therapy is a clinical practice where trained professionals use music (listening, singing, playing instruments, or songwriting) to support a patient’s emotional, psychological, and physical well-being. It’s not just “listening to music you like.” It’s a guided, evidence-based approach tailored to each person’s needs.

Question: How can music therapy help people with cancer?

Answer: Cancer care goes beyond treating the disease itself, it’s also about supporting the whole person. Music therapy can help patients reduce stress, ease anxiety, improve mood, and even manage pain. Some patients find it helps with sleep or provides comfort during difficult treatments like chemotherapy or radiation.

Question: Is there scientific evidence behind it?

Answer: Yes. Multiple studies have shown that music therapy can lower blood pressure, reduce heart rate, and improve quality of life for cancer patients. It’s recognized by the American Cancer Society and other major health organizations as a supportive therapy, not a replacement for medical treatment, but a powerful complement to it.

Question: How can the symphony help?

Answer: Hearing live orchestral music can be deeply calming, uplifting, and inspiring. For some patients, attending a symphony performance or even having musicians visit the hospital, offers a sense of normalcy and beauty during treatment. These programs also help connect patients to their community, showing that healing is not just medical, but also cultural and emotional. Each October, the Idaho Falls Symphony visits Teton Cancer Institute and plays a brief show for the patients during their treatments.

Question: What does a music therapy session look like?

Answer: It varies by patient. Some sessions may involve listening to calming music, guided imagery, or songwriting to express feelings. Others may include drumming, singing, or playing simple instruments. While Teton Cancer Institute partners with the Idaho Falls Symphony for special events, they do not currently provide in-house music therapy sessions.

Question: Do I need musical talent to benefit?

Answer: Not at all! Music therapy isn’t about performance or skill; it’s about connection and healing. Every patient can benefit, whether they’ve never played an instrument or they’re a lifelong musician.

Cancer treatment is a journey that affects both body and spirit. While medicines target the disease, therapies like music therapy can nourish the soul, bring comfort, and restore a sense of control during a difficult time.

Dr. Christian Shull focuses on genetic counseling, prevention, early intervention, and advanced cancer care while serving in multiple medical leadership roles across the region.