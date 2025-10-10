Idaho CEO’s death at Baltimore hotel caused by methamphetamine intoxication, examiner rules - East Idaho News

BALTIMORE (The Baltimore Sun) — Methamphetamine intoxication caused the death of an Idaho hospital executive whose body was found in a downtown Baltimore hotel in June, the state medical examiner’s office said Friday.

However, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner classified the manner of death as “undetermined,” meaning there was not enough evidence to conclude whether it was natural, accidental, suicidal or homicidal.

Nicholas Manning, 46, the CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho, was found dead on June 6 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East. Officers were called around 2:04 p.m. to the 700 block of Aliceanna Street for a reported overdose.

Manning was pronounced dead at the scene, and no signs of trauma were observed on his body, according to Baltimore Police at the time.

Nearly one in five deaths examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in 2023 were classified as “undetermined,” according to data released this year. Baltimore City recorded the highest rate, with 23.5% of autopsied deaths falling into that category.

Medical experts and criminologists say the numbers are unusually high and raise concerns about the accuracy of how Maryland categorizes deaths as homicides, suicides= or accidental overdoses.

Manning had been appointed CEO of West Valley Medical Center in November 2023 after holding leadership roles at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Ogden Regional Medical Center in Utah.

Neither Baltimore Police nor hospital officials have disclosed why Manning was in Baltimore at the time of his death. Police officials did not immediately answer whether the case is still open.

RELATED | Family of Idaho CEO found dead says he was victim of fraud and homicide

In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com after his death, Manning’s family disputed early reports of an overdose and called for a deeper investigation. The family could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

“We possess direct and credible evidence that confirms Nicholas N. Manning was the victim of fraud and homicide,” the family said. “Regarding the Baltimore Police Department’s comments, there are currently no official reports available to the public. We, as a family, strongly object to the statement issued by the Baltimore Police Department.”

Todd Karpovich is Assistant Metro Editor at The Baltimore Sun. He can be reached at tkarpovich@baltsun.com or on X as @ToddKarpovich.