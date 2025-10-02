Idaho doctor arrested after police say he sexually assaulted patient - East Idaho News

BOISE – A Boise doctor has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving one of his patients.

Detectives began investigating on Sept. 2 after receiving a report of a sexual assault, according to a Boise Police Department news release. The victim, a woman, was provided support services while detectives with the Special Victims Unit launched their investigation.

Police say the suspect and victim were connected through a doctor–patient relationship. Evidence indicates the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Alexander Wills of Boise, made aggressive physical contact with the victim and committed forcible penetration by use of a foreign object.

On Sept. 30, while officers were conducting a separate investigation involving Wills, he was taken into custody and arrested on the listed felony charge.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Those wishing to file a police report or seek support can call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or visit the Ada County Victim Services Center.

The Boise Police Behavioral Health Response Team (BHRT) is also offering assistance to individuals who may need mental health support or help accessing medication.

Those in need can call 988 to connect with a clinician for referrals or request BHRT assistance through Ada County Dispatch.