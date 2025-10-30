Idaho man sentenced to community service in Utah voyeurism case - East Idaho News

ELBERTA, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who attempted to record a woman in a bathroom at a dairy farm has pleaded guilty to voyeurism.

Drew Sparrow, 44, of Weston, Idaho, was charged in July in 4th District Court with voyeurism via recording, a class A misdemeanor.

Sparrow pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 14, with an agreement that the plea will be held in abeyance for 18 months. According to the agreement, Sparrow cannot have any contact with the victim, must complete 40 hours of community service and was ordered to participate in a behavior modification course. If he meets those terms, the charge will be dismissed.

On June 26, however, a woman entered the restroom at a dairy farm in Elberta when she noticed a large amount of paper towels near the toilet. The woman moved the paper towels to find that an iPhone was hidden and recording, according to the charges. She stopped the recording, which was close to 20 minutes long, and deleted the video.

The next day, Sparrow called the Utah County Sheriff’s Office because he tracked his phone’s location to the sheriff’s evidence and forensics building and he wanted it back, the charges said.