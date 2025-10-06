Idaho revokes two teaching certifications, suspends one and issues three letters of reprimand - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho EdNews.org)The Professional Standards Commission on Friday approved disciplinary actions for six educators in Idaho.

The board enforces the state’s code of ethics and has the authority to approve, suspend, and revoke teaching and administrative certificates in Idaho.

Revocation

Jessica L. Lawson, Fremont County Joint School District

Ethics violations: Felony sexual battery on a minor child.

Disciplinary action: Permanent revocation of Lawson’s educator certification.

Lawson pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child age 16 to 17 on Oct. 9, 2024, according to an administrative complaint. East Idaho News reported that Senior District Judge Stephen Dunn sentenced Lawson to a minimum of two years and a maximum of 20 years in prison in September of 2024, after pleading guilty to the charges.

Robert J. Hannah

Ethics violations: Failed to disclose a previous disciplinary action in Utah.

Disciplinary action: Revocation of Hannah’s educator certification.

Hannah did not disclose in his application for an Idaho educator certification in June 2023 that he was disciplined by the Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission. Hannah received a letter of reprimand in 2019 and was told to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with students.

Idaho granted Hannah a certificate in 2023 without knowing about the Utah letter of reprimand.

In October 2024, Hannah was disciplined in Utah for “engaging in inappropriate behavior with female students.” The Utah commission suspended Hannah’s Utah teaching license for not less than two years.

Suspension

Amanda R. Beeler, West Ada School District

Ethics violations: Showed indications that she was under the influence of alcohol at school.

Disciplinary action: Suspended certification from Jan. 22, 2025, to June 1, 2025.

While on school premises in August 2024, Beeler showed signs that she was under the influence of alcohol, including smelling of alcohol and “unusual interactions,” according to an administrative complaint. West Ada School District placed her on administrative leave. Then, in January 2025, Beeler again showed signs of alcohol consumption while on school premises, including stumbling and loss of balance. Beeler resigned in February 2025.

Letter of Reprimand

Robert A. Johnsen, Kuna School District

Ethics violations: Failed to fulfill an employment contract.

Disciplinary action: Letter of reprimand.

Johnsen signed an employment contract with Kuna School District for the 2024-25 school year, but submitted a letter of resignation on Oct. 8, 2024. The school board denied his resignation and did not release Johnsen from his contract.

Tara A. Handy, Rolling Hills Public Charter School

Ethics violations: Engaged in gossip and made derogative comments.

Disciplinary action: Letter of reprimand.

Handy, the administrator at Rolling Hills Public Charter School, engaged in gossip and made unnecessary comments about students and employees. According to an administrative complaint, those comments included making fun of a former employee’s appearance, calling former employees a derogatory term related to their sexual orientation and engaging in unprofessional name calling.

Handy retired at the end of last school year and initiated the merger of Rolling Hills with North Star Public Charter School, under North Star’s name.

William H. Morris, American Falls School District

Ethics violations: Unprofessional relationships with students.

Disciplinary action: Letter of reprimand.

While acting as a driver’s education instructor, Morris made inappropriate physical contact with students, acted in an unprofessional manner, fell asleep in the vehicle while instructing students and completed inaccurate paperwork. According to an administrative complaint, he made students uncomfortable and yelled at students.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Oct. 3, 2025.