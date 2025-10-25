It's official! Burlington opens its first store in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Discount retailer Burlington Stores is expanding its footprint in Idaho with the opening of a new location at the Teton Spectrum shopping center in Idaho Falls. The grand opening was held Friday and will mark Burlington’s third store in the state.

The national off-price retailer moved into the building previously occupied by Bed, Bath and Beyond. celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways. The first 100 adult customers on Friday and Saturday will receive a $10 Bonus Card to use toward their purchase.

“We’re excited to bring our incredible values on brand-name merchandise to Idaho Falls,” said Burlington CEO Michael O’Sullivan. “This store will give local shoppers the opportunity to discover new deals every time they visit.”

The new store, located at 3011 South 25th Street, features Burlington’s updated layout and its modern “Deals. Brands. WOW!” design concept, which emphasizes easy navigation, wider aisles, and bold signage. All new Burlington stores now open in this refreshed format, part of a company-wide effort to enhance the in-store experience.

As part of the celebration, Burlington will donate $5,000 to a local high-needs school through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. The funds will provide classroom supplies and resources for students and teachers. The donation will be presented during the ribbon-cutting event.

The Idaho Falls location will offer a wide range of discounted products, including:

Women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel

Footwear, beauty, and fragrance items

Baby essentials

Home décor and pet products

Store hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Those interested in employment opportunities can apply online at BurlingtonStores.jobs.