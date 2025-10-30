Jefferson County clerk taking 'indefinite medical leave' from elected position - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Colleen Poole, the elected Jefferson County clerk, is taking an indefinite leave of absence due to a medical issue, according to local county officials.

According to a statement from Kimberly Murphy, the clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, Poole has voluntarily taken a medical leave of absence, effective Oct. 10.

She has been in her position for more than 10 years, and Murphy says her leave of absence is indefinite at this time.

“In her absence, two deputy clerks have been appointed to ensure continuity of operations, and the Clerk’s Office will remain fully functional,” the statement reads. “This transition was handled in accordance with county procedure, and to ensure day-to-day services will not be negatively affected.”

Murphy says Jefferson County remains “committed to providing consistent, transparent services to residents.”

“We’re all wishing her the very best as she takes this time to focus on her health,” says Murphy. “The deputy clerks have things running smoothly, and county services are continuing like normal.”