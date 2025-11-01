Kauai Ohana Grill: Hawaiian comfort food served with aloha spirit - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — As a resident of Pocatello, I’ve driven past the Kauai Ohana Grill food truck parked in front of Office Max on Yellowstone many times, always wondering what the Hawaiian-themed truck had to offer.

One day, curiosity got the best of me, and I decided to stop and meet the owner, Mark Cruse, and I’m so glad I did.

Mark was friendly and easy to talk to. Born and raised on the island of Kauai, he moved from Hawaii to Idaho several years ago and decided to bring a little taste of the islands with him. His goal? To share authentic Hawaiian cuisine made from scratch using cherished family recipes.

I was thrilled when Mark and his wife, G Cruse, who is also his business partner, agreed to do an East Idaho Eats feature with me from Kauai Ohana (pronounced Ka-wa-ee Oh-ha-na).

We filmed on a blustery East Idaho day with rain and snow mix — the kind of day that makes you wish you were actually in Hawaii.

Crunchy spicy chili pepper chicken from Kauai Ohana Grill. So good, you can’t eat just one piece! | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

I hadn’t realized what a true melting pot of cultures Hawaiian cuisine is. The Kauai Ohana Grill menu features Hawaiian-style Japanese, Filipino, and other traditional Hawaiian dishes with a unique twist.

I was treated to signature dishes, chili pepper chicken, Messy Moa, and Mento Mix with pineapple glaze chicken. Each dish had generous portions bursting with flavor — a blend of sweet, savory, and spicy foods that warmed me from the inside out.

I was impressed by Mark’s deep sense of ohana — family. He shared how, growing up, everything revolved around family meals and how that same spirit inspires his cooking and business today.

The Messy Moa. Hawaiian comfort food at its finest at Kauai Ohana Grill. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

While Mark and G dream of opening a sit-down restaurant someday, for now, they’re happy serving the community from their food truck, which has become a local favorite in the Office Max parking lot.

With hearty portions, classic sides like Hawaiian macaroni salad, spam musubi, and white rice — all served at fair prices — Kauai Ohana Grill delivers Hawaiian comfort food and flavor in every bite.

“We put a lot of love and a lot of prep into our food to give people something different,” Mark concluded.

Kauai Ohana Grill is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information and updates on hours or specials, follow Kauai Ohana Grill on Facebook.