Local man arrested after police say he did circles in parking lot, sped from officer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after police say he drove in circles in the parking lot of Reed’s Dairy and sped down Broadway Street.

Around 10:15 p.m., an officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department spotted a black SUV circling in the parking lot of the dairy business.

The officer tried to do a traffic stop and saw the driver, later identified as Garrett Bryce Hansen of Idaho Falls. Hansen wore a black face-mask, police said.

After the officer turned on the patrol vehicle’s lights, the the SUV drove to the back of the business and then turned to face the officer’s vehicle head-on.

The SUV began to accelerate towards the officer’s vehicle, which the officer believed he was going to hit, according to court documents. The officer swerved, and the SUV began to drive off toward Broadway.

Attempting to catch up to Hansen, the officer recorded speeds during the pursuit exceeding 70 mph as Hansen began to head east on Broadway.

The SUV was seen weaving between lanes to get around slower cars.

Once the SUV made it to Saturn Avenue, it turned right onto Huston Street and then onto West Colorado Avenue. The SUV slowed down to 20 mph but continued until it arrived on Broadway once again.

While there, the officer executed a PIT maneuver, causing the car to come to a stop, and Hansen was taken into custody.

Officers searched the SUV, in which a 40-ounce blue lemonade alcoholic beverage was found empty. There was also a large water bottle with orange liquid, which resembled an alcoholic beverage, and it was a third full.

After being read his Miranda rights, Hansen said he had been drinking with friends for about an hour and a half, but denied that the drinks were his friends’.

The document states he admitted to drinking a Modelo, but the officer said it wasn’t enough for him to be drunk, and smelled the odor of alcohol on him.

The officer said Hansen’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, which were signs of impairment, as well as his driving.

While searching for Hansen’s name, a warrant was found, revealing that his driving license was suspended for no liability insurance.

Hansen was charged with felony eluding a peace officer, misdemeanor driving without privileges and misdemeanor possession of an open container.

Though Hansen has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If he is found guilty, he faces up to six years in jail and a suspension of his license for up to three years.