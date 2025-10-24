Lori Vallow Daybell snaps at judge after being ordered to pay restitution to Kay Woodcock - East Idaho News

PHOENIX — Lori Vallow Daybell has been ordered to pay nearly $12,000 in restitution to Kay Woodcock in connection to Charles Vallow’s murder case in Arizona.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Justin Beresky ruled on the restitution amount during a hearing Friday afternoon. Daybell appeared virtually from the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

Maricopa County Prosecuting Attorney Treena Kay said the total amount owed to Woodcock is $11,747.99 to reimburse travel, lodging, counseling and other expenses. Daybell did not present a counterargument.

“Based on how my trials were conducted and since experience tells me that regardless of what. I say or what anyone else says, you’re going to order it, I’m willing to stipulate today,” Daybell told Beresky.

A jury found Daybell guilty in June of conspiracy to commit Vallow’s murder. During a separate trial in Arizona, she was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit the murder of Brandon Boudreaux, her former nephew-in-law.

In July, Beresky sentenced Daybell to serve life in prison and she was ordered to pay a combined total of over $534,000 in fines, plus additional fees.

“Restitution takes priority over any other fines and fees that have been imposed,” Beresky said during Friday’s hearing. “It will be paid out at the maximum rate allowable out of any prison account.”

Daybell is serving life in prison in Idaho for the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, her husband’s first wife.

When asked if she had consumed any drugs, medication, or alcohol within the past 24 hours that could affect her ability to make her decision on arguing for restitution, Daybell seemed to become irritated by Beresky’s question.

“Have I been on any drugs, your honor? Is that what you are asking?” she said. “Is your honor aware that I am in prison? I have no access to any of those things, so the answer is no, no, I have not.”

Beresky responded, “Thank you for answering the question.”

When asked if anyone forced, threatened or coerced her to make her restitution decision, Daybell responded, “Only my trials, your honor, coerced me.”

After the hearing, Woodcock told EastIdahoNews.com Daybell “was just looking for her spotlight as usual. She wasted everybody’s time.”

Daybell will owe additional restitution to Boudreaux. Kay said that amount is still being calculated.

Watch the hearing in the video player above.