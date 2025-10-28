Marsh Valley Mobile Medical brings healthcare to rural communities - East Idaho News

SWAN LAKE — For residents of Marsh Valley’s rural towns, getting to a doctor’s office can often mean a long drive, icy roads, and hours away from home.

With a passion for helping people, local nurse Dr. Wendy Swope, DNP, ACNP-C, is working to change that — by bringing the doctor’s office right to the doorsteps.

Swope recently launched Marsh Valley Mobile Medical to help fill a vital gap in healthcare access across rural southern Idaho.

She plans to include regular stops in Lava Hot Springs, Downey, Arimo, Swan Lake, McCammon, and Inkom — tailoring services to the unique needs of each town.

With years of clinical experience and a heart for community care, Swope operates a clinic in Swan Lake. Since she can’t have a clinic in every small town, she’s bringing the clinic to them — making regular stops in places that are easily accessible to people in those areas.

“I see Marsh Valley Mobile Medical bringing healthcare to rural people and the elderly in particular, as they are the most disadvantaged by harsh travel conditions and logistics,” Swope said. “The goal is to bring healthcare directly to those who can’t easily get to town — especially during the winter months.”

Through her mobile clinic, Swope provides a range of primary care services, including physical exams, management of chronic conditions, immunizations, and treatment of minor injuries. The clinic can also stock basic medications such as antibiotics for simple infections and supplies for minor procedures.

“I also want to be a resource for people with mental health issues such as depression,” she said. “I’m also looking into bringing food into town for the food distribution places during these tough times right now.”

Swope currently travels in her personal Toyota 4Runner; however, she has a van she’s in the process of outfitting with the help of grant funding.

While her mission focuses on providing access to care, Swope emphasizes that her service complements — not replaces — existing healthcare providers.

“I’m not trying to replace your main doctor in the bigger towns,” she explained. “I want to be there like an urgent care facility — a bridge for people who need timely help.”

Swope’s plans for Marsh Valley Mobile Medical go beyond medicine. She’s also exploring partnerships with Southeast Idaho food banks to help deliver fresh produce and healthy foods to residents in areas where grocery options are limited.

“I know how difficult it is to get fresh fruits and vegetables in remote areas,” she said. “We’d love to collaborate with local food programs to get nutritious food where it’s needed most.”

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, Marsh Valley Mobile Medical’s mission is “bringing quality healthcare directly to the community.”

Swope welcomes feedback from residents as she refines her schedule and services.

“I want to hear what people need and how I can best help,” Swope said.

For more information or to offer suggestions, Marsh Valley Mobile Medical can be reached at (208) 360-1997 or by email at wearenurses5@gmail.com.