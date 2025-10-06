New interim fire chief named for Idaho Falls Fire Department - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An interim fire chief has been named for the Idaho Falls Fire Department as Duane Nelson prepares to step down on Oct. 17.

Deputy Chief Paul Radford will temporarily take over the role while the city looks for a permanent replacement.

RELATED | Idaho Falls fire chief retiring after 28-year career

In a news release from the city of Idaho Falls, Radford says he’s honored to serve as the interim chief during the department’s time of transition. His goal is to support the firefighters and make the transition as seamless as possible.

“My focus will be on supporting our firefighters, keeping the department operating safely and effectively and maintaining strong community relationships,” Radford says. “I look forward to working with city leadership and our team to uphold Chief Nelson’s high standards during this interim period.”

Radford has been with the fire department for 20 years and has held leadership roles in both administration and operations. As deputy chief, he has been deeply involved in planning, training and coordinating department-wide initiatives, as well as supporting professional development for staff.

Radford also holds advanced professional credentials, including Chief Fire Officer and Executive Fire Officer. He has a master’s degree in organizational leadership.

Mayor Rebecca Casper, who is also stepping down in December after three terms in office, worked with city officials in naming Radford for the position. She expresses gratitude for his willingness to take on this responsibility.

“The city is fortunate that Deputy Chief Radford is prepared to serve in this role. Over the years, he has taken the initiative to seek the training and experiences to prepare him to lead the department at this time,” Casper says in a news release. “I also appreciate his initiative to open up communication and support each fire station through regular site visits.”

The search for a permanent replacement is now underway. The city will conduct a national search, which is expected to take at least several months.

Casper will initiate the search process but plans to include the mayor-elect in the later stages of the hiring process.