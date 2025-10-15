Part 2: Three newcomers seek 4-year American Falls council seats - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

AMERICAN FALLS — Three newcomers are seeking three four-year American Falls City Council seats: Joyce Foster, Baylee Ramirez, and Gerald Hubbs. They’re running against current council members Dan Hammond, Tammy Trent and Luis Perez. The top vote getters of the six will get the seats.

EastIdahoNews.com sent each candidate the same questions listed below.

In part two of this article, read on to learn more about these three new candidates.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

QUESTIONS

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Foster: I am a mother and grandmother that attended ISU earning honors being inducted to the Collegiate Honor Society where I completed the prerequisites for the LPN Program.

I successfully completed the Property Managers course and I am a licensed Administrator for Residential Care in the state of Idaho since 2013. I have worked in the healthcare field for over 15 years. I am a Certified Nurse’s Aide and keep my license current. I am in my third term serving as the State of Idaho as the Assisted Living Representative for the Idaho Health Care Association.

In years past, I coached baseball, 4-H leader; I also have served with the American Falls Chamber, American Falls Chamber Volunteer of the Year, American Falls Rotary and as a Director for Island Park Village Resort for several years. With the support of my company, The Gables Senior Living, I call Bingo at the Power County Senior Center on a monthly basis.

I enjoy volunteering and serve where I am able.

Ramirez: I have been married for 12 years and I am a proud mom of two wonderful kids, ages 11 and 9. I currently serve as both the Dental Assistant and Office Manager at Power County Dental Clinic, where I enjoy helping our patients feel comfortable and cared for.

Before entering the dental field, I studied cosmetology for two years and hold a professional cosmetology license. I’ve always loved working with people and helping them feel their best.

Outside of work, I’m active in my community. I’ve volunteered with the Jr. Miss program and currently serve as the Club Volleyball Director here in American Falls. Balancing work, family, and community involvement keeps me busy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Hubbs: My name is Gerald Hubbs. I have lived in American Falls for 48 years with my wife of 50 years and we raised six children here in this community. I came to American Falls to work on the police department and spent 28 years, including 16 as Chief of Police.

After retirement from American Falls, I went to work for the Pocatello Police Department in security at the airport. I did that for six years. I next went to Aberdeen Elementary School and taught music for 3 1/2 years. For the last several years, I’ve been doing tax preparation with H&R Block.

I also taught in the Law Enforcement program at Idaho State University for 13 years and lastly, I was an EMT with the local ambulance for 35 years. I received a bachelor of science degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Administration from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

In my volunteer service, I worked in scouting for 30 years. My wife and I served an LDS mission in Spain for 18 months and currently we are serving a service mission volunteering at the LDS Employment Center in Pocatello. I also serve with the Power County Search and Rescue. I served as president of the Idaho Chief of PoliceAssociation for two years and was on the Idaho Post Council. That council is one that’s appointed by the governor and it’s over the law-enforcement in the State of Idaho.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Foster: I have had many chapters in my life with milestones. I learned to persevere early in life and find solutions. Each accomplishment has meant a great deal to me. To be able to say one accomplishment is greater than another would lessen them. I am a doer. I like to get things done. I am grateful for each and every lesson and joy in my life.

Ramirez: My proudest accomplishment is becoming a mom. Raising my kids has been the most rewarding and meaningful achievement in my life. They inspire me to be my best every day.

Hubbs: My proudest accomplishment has to be my family and the heritage we have. Our children have grown to lead good productive lives with their families. Another accomplishment is the officers throughout Southeast Idaho that I had that I had the privilege of training and helping as they started their careers in this profession. Many of those officers still come and thank me for the training that they received.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Foster: I am seeking office to serve the people of American Falls. I am willing to devote the needed time to serve, listen and help the people. I would like to see a program to have our town to take pride in their property and find solutions for the abandoned property that is on our streets.

Ramirez: I am seeking political office because I want to help our community continue to grow and become an even better place to live. I care deeply about the people who call this town home and want to be a voice that helps move our community forward in a positive and inclusive way.

Hubbs: I am a conservative individual and seeking office mainly because I care. I want to ensure that the community maintains it’s values as a good place to raise your family. When we first came to American Falls, we saw all the different churches and saw the parks and said that this was a good place to raise a family. I want to assure that some of those values stay so that we can have a good place to live. I think it’s up to the City Council to answer any questions and work with citizens in keeping our community as a peaceful place for all.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Foster: One of the challenges is housing. We don’t have enough affordable housing for families. We need to fill our downtown with businesses instead of empty buildings. We need to be open to assisting in business and housing. We need to grow our tax base to have more people to be a part of and help with the whole pie! To help with these and other issues that will arise, I will be open to discussion and be a doer. I will work to look for avenues to address and have solutions.

Ramirez: I believe one of the greatest challenges people in our community are facing is the lack of available rental housing. Many families struggle to find affordable and suitable places to live. I hope we can work together to find solutions that create more housing options and make it easier for people to call our community home.

Hubbs: One challenge in our community is that of growth. We have a shortage of affordable housing as new homes are being built. We need to make sure that the infrastructure is there for them and the increase in city services must grow with them. As a council member, I will help keep city services strong, and work with builders and realtors with their projects.

Another big challenge for our community is the water. City leaders are already working tremendously to make sure we have the water we need. I will continue with that endeavor and work with water experts to find answers and methods to use our water wisely. Some cities have gone to water meters and others are assigning residents to water on alternative days like even numbered homes water on even days and odd numbered homes water on odd days.

How will you represent all constituents and communicate with them – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Foster: I will listen to all and consider all views. Being transparent, all will know why my vote is what it is. No decision will be a knee jerk reaction. I will communicate through visiting by phone or in person. Stop by my home, have a conversation. Anyone may call me, 208-680-5692, no answer, please leave a message and I will return your call.

Ramirez: I believe the best way to represent our community is by truly listening to everyone — including those with differing perspectives. I value open communication and respectful discussion, and I want people to feel heard, even when we may not always agree.

I will make it a priority to be accessible and transparent by staying in touch through community meetings, local events, and direct communication such as email and social media. My goal is to keep an open dialogue so I can best understand and represent the needs of all residents.

Hubbs: In my experience, life can be very dull if we only deal with those who agree with us. I plan to be upfront with all including constituents and those with differing opinions. It is so important to listen to both sides. I don’t profess to know everything and have found that I can learn from most people. When on the police department, we practiced what was called community policing. It involved being out in the community, meeting people and finding out their questions and needs. I have tried to integrate this into my life and will continue to practice it.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Foster: All departments would say they need more funding. If I was to choose one, I would say the police department. We need to realize that the police do more than we can see. We need officers to know that they are valued by supporting them in every way. As far as cuts, I would need to be more versed on budgets of the departments and see the needs.

Ramirez: Our city budget should reflect the need for safety, stability, and strong public services. I believe more funding should go to:

Public safety, including additional support for our police. Their work is essential, yet wages often don’t reflect the risks and responsibilities they take on to keep our neighborhoods safe. Supporting police with fair pay and resources is not just about law enforcement, it’s about valuing those who protect us and strengthening the foundation of a safe, thriving city.

Infrastructure upgrades, especially roads throughout the city. Too much of our infrastructure is aging or outdated leading to potholes, and costly emergency repairs.

To balance the budget responsibly, we should look at: Underused or outdated programs that no longer meet current needs and contracts or subsidies that don’t provide measurable community benefits.

Hubbs: Budgets are a fascinating and ever changing process. One of the most important responsibilities of a department head is to formulate a budget. This usually takes several months and is a work in progress. There are necessary expenses and then other requests or wish lists as we used to call them. These are included to work on a project or reach a goal. This budget is now analyzed, reduced or expanded. The budget is developed with input from the Council Person assigned and with the help of the Mayor and the City Clerk.

One of the fundamental factors of a budget is that it needs to be done with revenues in mind and the city budget cannot exceed revenues. Through the year, many changes and modifications are done to a finished budget. If one department has an unseen expense, other departments may be asked to adjust their budgets to make up for the change. The City Council is responsible for the budget and must monitor it carefully.

I do not enter this race favoring one department or another and am here to represent the citizens of the city. I was not present for this budget process this year and so do not recommend any cuts or increases at this time. I will do my best to perform my responsibility to work the budget for the citizens.

American Falls and Power County rely heavily on migrant workers for agricultural jobs, teaching, and local businesses. What will you do to support them and help ensure they can stay here legally?

Foster: Everyone is important to the well being of American Falls and Power County. We all have positions or jobs within. Every person and business owner will be represented to ensure that they are welcomed here and thrive here. I do support all of the local businesses.

Ramirez: Migrant workers play a vital role in the success of American Falls and Power County, especially in agriculture, education, and local businesses. To support them, I would work to strengthen collaboration between local employers, schools, and community organizations that assist with legal documentation, language access, and workforce resources. By improving access to information and support services, we can help ensure that migrant workers are able to live and work here legally while continuing to contribute to our community’s growth and stability.

Hubbs: I have been fortunate to work with the Spanish people for many years and speak their language fluently. The Spanish have become a really important part of our community. They work to make their homes and businesses very attractive and enhance our community. The migrant population is also important. Their families support our businesses and their children are a big part of our school system. They need to be listened to and I plan to continue working with them. We can all work to help them to do that which is needed to be here legally with their families.

The city invested $35 million into a new water project. How will you ensure residents see the full benefits of that investment, both in reliable water service and long-term affordability?

Foster: Discussing water is a touchy subject and has been for years. Our water department is one of the best! They are reliable. They have been recognized as being one of the top ten in our state for our quality of our water! I attended the several water meetings when this project first began.

When I learned that there was not ample water to put out a fire on Roosevelt Street and seeing what are drinking water passes through, concerned me. It would have devastated several lives if the homes, two churches and the library would have had a fire and not have the water to put the fire out.

With the upgrades, it might help with home insurance premiums. In the event that meters are installed to receive funding, I would hope that the meters would help seniors due to being one or two people in their home.

Also, with meters, we are held accountable to conserve water. The waste of water is huge. Overwatering lawns or running water on the streets and down the gutters. It was said an average of 500 gallons is used in each household. I question if I or other seniors use 500 gallons. I think everyone should be concerned with having quality drinking water and having ample water to save their home if a fire were to occur.

Ramirez: The $35 million investment in our water system must deliver real value to residents. I’ll ensure that happens by prioritizing three things:

1. Transparency: Regular updates and public oversight so residents know where the money is going and what it’s delivering.

2 Reliability: Upgrading infrastructure to reduce outages, prevent waste, and prepare for future challenges like drought.

3. Affordability: keeping rates fair through smart planning, protections for low-income households, and responsible long-term budgeting.

Water is essential and this investment should mean reliable, affordable services for everyone.

Hubbs: We need to be responsible with moneies expended by the city are very important and indeed the new water system is also important. Water is the light blood of all of us and we need to assure that our citizens have the water resources they need. As the city water experts work the project, it is important that the City Council stay informed about the progress and drawbacks they encounter.

We need to be informed of this progress. There needs to be continued planning and improvements to insure we all have the water service services we need. As a member of the City Council, I will be in communication with those water experts that the city has and participate in programs that we can implement to preserve the water we get.