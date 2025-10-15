Part 1: Three current American Falls council members vie for 4-year term - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

AMERICAN FALLS — Three current American Falls City Council members Dan Hammond, Tammy Trent and Luis Perez are vying for three four-year seats on the council. Also running are non-council members Joyce Foster, Baylee Ramirez and Gerald Hubbs.

The three seats will go to the top vote getters.

EastIdahoNews.com sent each candidate the same questions listed below. Each question was required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

In part one of this article, read on to learn more about Hammond, Trent and Perez:

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

QUESTIONS

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Hammond: My wife Karen and I are proud parents of 8 children, grandparents to 43, and great-grandparents to 8. We’ve lived in the same American Falls home since 1973, and all our children graduated from American Falls High School. I spent 2½ years in Uruguay and am fluent in Spanish. I attended Brigham Young University and graduated from Weber State University in 1965 with a BA in Business Administration, minoring in Accounting and Economics.

After college, I worked in sales and auditing for Del Monte Corporation in California. In 1973, I became controller of Snake River Cattle Company, later serving as general manager until retiring in 2011. During that time, I held leadership roles in the cattle industry, including President of the Idaho Cattle Association, Chairman of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Board, and service on the Beef Council.

Locally, I served on the Power County Hospital Board (1973–1978) and currently serve on the Hospital Foundation. I was a member of the Falls Irrigation District for 27 years. Elected to the American Falls City Council in 2004, I’ve served for 20 years, including terms as President and Vice President. I’ve worked across all city departments. I currently serve as Chairman of the Board for III-A, an insurance provider for statewide municipalities and quasi government entities. I also currently serve on the Great Rift Business Development Organization, helping attract new businesses to the American Falls area.

Trent: Family means everything to me. I am fortunate to have a supportive husband and three wonderful grown children. We cherish our time together, and I enjoy any opportunity to be with my family. I thrive on being busy; I run a small business where I rent stations at the Hairloom and BE Salon. I get the opportunity to work at both salons so that my elderly clients can access the building since one of the salons has stairs. I firmly believe that when you choose a job you love, it never feels like work.

In pursuit of my career, I am committed to continuous learning and have taken several business classes. I love attending hair shows and the opportunity to develop my talents as a hairdresser. As my business has grown I have learned more by taking business classes, and networking with other small business owners.

Serving on the city council has given me that opportunity to collaborate with the chamber of commerce and serve on the chamber of commerce board. Serving on the board gives me the opportunity to help with chamber events like the chamber golf scramble, American Falls days and small business November. The Chamber also hosts quarterly luncheons & uses funds for scholarships and for promoting local businesses. This is an incredible resource for businesses in our community, and it has been an honor to spend time with such incredible people.

In honor of my father, Kirk Dahlke, who was a dedicated wrestling coach and teacher in American Falls, my siblings and I have established a scholarship in his name. His legacy of hard work and compassion for others has deeply influenced my involvement in the community.

Perez: I am a second-generation Mexican American that was born in Pocatello and raised in American Falls on a farm in the pleasant valley area. I have worked at Power County Hospital District for almost 14 years, and I am currently the Facility Manager. I am the president of the American Falls Theatre Guild and current board member of the Power County Guardianship Board. I have one younger brother that resides in North Dakota. My dad, that is currently enjoying retirement in Mexico. My parents moved here in 1976 and proudly worked in agriculture for over 45 years.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Hammond: The accomplishment I’m most proud of is our incredible family: 8 children, their spouses, 43 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Watching them grow and achieve so much has brought immense joy.

As a city council member, I’m especially proud of two major contributions. First, the downtown revitalization project, which transformed our main street with infrastructure upgrades and beautification efforts, making it more welcoming for residents, visitors, and future community members. Second, during COVID, we used federal relief funds to expand fiber optic services in American Falls, improving internet access and supporting future growth and business development.

Serving on the III-A insurance board, and currently serving as chairman, has been a great highlight.

III-A launched offering benefits in March of 2012, with the City of American Falls being a founding member. We have grown from servicing 32 agencies to now serving 128 agencies and nearly 7,000 employees and family members. I’m proud we’ve maintained high-quality coverage for city employees at a reasonable cost, keeping annual increases between 5%-7%—a stark contrast to the 15% and more hikes seen elsewhere.

Trent: My proudest accomplishment is the opportunity I have had to be a Mom of 3 amazing children, for whom I am profoundly grateful. The experience has equipped me with vital skills such as actively listening, empathy, determination, loyalty and support. I believe these attributes are essential as a city council member and greatly enhance my ability to serve our community with dedication and effectiveness.

Perez: My proudest accomplishment has been being appointed to the council seat that was vacated by the mayor. Out of so many constituents, I was grateful to be appointed to fill that seat and proud to serve the town that I love.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Hammond: I am seeking office on the American Falls City Council to help complete a vital infrastructure project we began during my previous terms. Over the next 18 months, we will replace approximately 13 miles of aging water lines—of which the vast majority are over 60 years old—with 6” and larger pipes. This $35 million project includes a new well and is essential for improving water reliability and fire safety. We’ve secured about $15 million in grants, and are hoping to secure more grants, with the remainder funded through local water rates.

This initiative has been in development for several years and is now moving into full implementation. It requires careful oversight, and I want to ensure it is completed successfully. The long-term benefits to our community’s safety and infrastructure are substantial.

I’ve always operated with a conservative approach—both in business and personal life—and I bring that same mindset to public service. American Falls is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. As council members, we strive to make it the best it can be.

Our community offers beautiful parks, recreational opportunities at the reservoir and golf course, and great fishing just down the road. I love American Falls and am committed to preserving and enhancing what makes it special.

Trent: Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of listening to residents’ questions and concerns, striving to address them effectively. Additionally, I’ve worked closely with our city’s superintendents, who work tirelessly to enhance the livability and beauty of our community. Together we can continue to build a thriving American Falls for all its residents.

I am seeking reelection to continue serving the community of American Falls, a place I hold dear to my heart. I have deep roots in this community, and am committed to giving back in every way possible. My political platform centers on “Integrity in Action”, reflecting my dedication to professionalism, trustworthiness, loyalty, and determination.

Perez: I am seeking political office because I believe that our city needs to have representation in both languages. I am fluent in English and Spanish. I understand that we are in the United States that we should all speak English, but having an individual that can represent in both languages can bridge the gap between the English speaking and Spanish speaking community in our town to help it thrive and embrace and celebrate all our cultures together to make us a stronger community.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Hammond: Affordable housing remains one of the most pressing challenges facing American Falls and many small communities. We are partnering with NeighborWorks from Pocatello to develop housing projects that are now available to new residents. Despite these challenges, American Falls continues to be a wonderful place to live and raise a family.

Another ongoing issue is maintaining a fully staffed police force. We have worked hard to provide competitive salaries, but nearby cities like Pocatello, Blackfoot, or Idaho Falls can often offer more due to their larger budget option, sometimes resulting in officers leaving after receiving training. While we are currently at full capacity, our officers face a demanding workload and complex community needs.

We are fortunate to have dedicated personnel with strong experience, but limited supervision for youth can lead to difficult situations. To help address this, we’ve placed resource officers in our schools. Their presence fosters positive relationships between students and law enforcement, encouraging trust and support rather than fear or avoidance.

We remain committed to improving safety, housing, and community well-being, and we appreciate continued support and collaboration as we work toward sustainable solutions.

Trent: One of the greatest challenges facing our community is the rising cost of living. As a City Council member I will work to make sure every dollar of the city’s budget is spent wisely.

This is a season of deep division and strong emotions. Rural communities face unique challenges. It is vital that we come together and focus on our shared goals and values so that we can grow together to build our community in positive ways.

Perez: I feel that the greatest challenges that are being faced are lack of communication and lack of understanding about city issues. If we can educate and provide resources for our constituents so they can have a clear understanding of the current issues that the city is facing and have an open communication channel, we can close that gap to make our city a better place to live.

How will you represent all constituents and communicate with them – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Hammond: I believe in open communication and value face-to-face conversations as the most effective way to connect. While in-person meetings aren’t always possible, I’m always willing to take phone calls, meet at City Hall, or attend group gatherings to discuss city issues or opportunities for change.

Every city council meeting begins with an open mic session, giving residents a chance to speak directly to the council about any concerns or ideas. This opportunity is available at every meeting, though it’s often underused. I encourage more people to take advantage of it.

I maintain an open-door, open-phone, and open-mic approach to ensure everyone has a chance to be heard. Whether it’s a one-on-one conversation or a group discussion, I’m committed to listening and engaging respectfully and constructively.

I’m also available to attend meetings hosted by community organizations such as the Lions Club, Rotary Club, or any other forum that promotes open dialogue. My goal is to make American Falls the best it can be, and that starts with strong, transparent communication between city leadership and the people we serve.

Trent: American Falls is home to a wonderful and diverse community. As a City Council member, I am committed to representing the voices of all our residents. One of the most effective ways I can do this is by actively listening to their perspectives. Engaging with individuals who hold differing viewpoints is essential; it allows both sides to understand each other’s views and work to discover a common ground.

I believe that when both parties maintain an open mind, it enriches the discussion and allows us to tackle challenges with fresh perspectives. This openness enables each side to understand the other better, making it easier to find a common ground and work together effectively.

Perez: I believe that the interests and issues of all constituents’ matters. We are a close-knit community and having the proper communication channels open and being available will ensure that everyone will have certainty that their concerns will be addressed.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Hammond: I’ve participated in 20 budget cycles while serving on the American Falls City Council. There is always a need for more funding, but we take a conservative, fiscally responsible approach, always striving to improve employee salaries, benefits, and working conditions within the limits of available funds. A state law restricts annual budget increases to 3%, yet inflation continues to drive up costs—limiting our ability to expand services.

We are progressive in maximizing the value of every tax dollar. We extend the life of city assets through careful maintenance and strategic upgrades. For example, we’ve begun leasing police vehicles, shifting maintenance costs to the leasing company. At the golf course, we’ve invested in autonomous lawnmowers, reducing labor costs and improving efficiency—an initiative we plan to expand.

Our budgeting philosophy centers on sustainability and innovation. We continually look for ways to trim costs without sacrificing service quality. Over the past 20 years, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. Through disciplined financial management and forward-thinking decisions, we’ve delivered meaningful improvements for our community while staying within our means.

Trent: I believe that the Mayor and City Council do a great job with our budget. The city budget is tight and every dollar is important. I don’t believe there are many cuts that can be made. If we had more funding, I believe it would be best utilized in essential services like public safety, streets, and infrastructure.

Perez: I would say the street department could use more funding. There are many streets that need to be repaired. I don’t think any cuts need to be made currently; the city runs on a tight budget and department managers do a good job managing and stretching dollars as best they can.

American Falls and Power County rely heavily on migrant workers for agricultural jobs, teaching, and local businesses. What will you do to support them and help ensure they can stay here legally?

Hammond: Migrant workers are essential to American Falls and Power County, contributing to agriculture, education, and small businesses. As a city council member, I will champion local policies that protect their rights and promote stability for their families.

I’ll support funding for translation services to help workers navigate visa renewals, work permits, and residency applications. I’ll also encourage local employers to ensure fair labor practices.

Community education is key. Workshops that inform migrant families of their available services would be beneficial, and I’ll back schools and nonprofits that serve multilingual and multicultural communities.

Most importantly, I’ll work to keep our city welcoming and safe for all who contribute to its success. Migrant workers deserve dignity, opportunity, and a secure place in our future.

Trent: Migrant workers are a great asset to our community. Their contributions are significant in areas such as agriculture, education, and local businesses. Even though immigration rules are made at the federal government level, in our community it is very important that migrant workers and their families feel safe, included, and welcome. I would like the community of American Falls & Power County to be a place where everyone, regardless of their background, can provide for their families, strengthen our economy, and build a brighter future together.

Perez: By providing them with the proper information channels regarding immigration laws and resources that are available to them.

The city invested $35 million into a new water project. How will you ensure residents see the full benefits of that investment, both in reliable water service and long-term affordability?

Hammond: We’ve spent the past several years preparing for a major infrastructure project in American Falls. This includes securing funding, acquiring grants, selecting a contractor, and appointing Keller Associates to oversee the work. They’ve been diligently preparing for two years, and we’re nearly ready to enter the bidding phase.

This project is essential due to the aging water infrastructure. Many pipes are deteriorating, and repair costs are high. During the downtown revitalization, we replaced water lines, some being so old they were made of wood. While conditions vary across town, we must ensure reliable city services and complete this project efficiently and under budget.

A key component is constructing a new well to replace two that are no longer serviceable. This will help conserve water and support our parks and green spaces, which require significant water to remain vibrant during summer months. Water conservation is a growing concern, and this project positions us to meet future needs responsibly.

We’re proud that American Falls was recognized nationally for having the best-tasting water—a testament to the quality we aim to preserve. While the project will bring some inconvenience, we ask for patience and cooperation. The long-term benefits will make American Falls an even better place to live, with improved infrastructure, sustainable water access, and a stronger foundation for future growth.

Trent: The city of American Falls water project will improve the infrastructure of our city. In the past, the water department has had to take a reactive approach, addressing water line breaks as they occur. However, with this new water project investment the city will be able to adopt a more proactive strategy.

While the infrastructure problems are not immediately visible, this water project has been a long-overdue necessity. To help offset costs, the city has also applied for grants to support the water project. The installation of new meters will allow us to better regulate each household’s water usage and manage costs more effectively.

Moving forward, I hope we can maintain open and effective communication with the public regarding the water project’s progress.

Perez: The new water project is to repair the current infrastructure and help with water conservation to allow the city to be more adaptable through unforeseen drought emergencies. This will help the residents be more conscience of water usage and will in turn help with keeping their utility charges at an affordable rate.

