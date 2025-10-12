American Falls interim Mayor Hofmeister left unopposed after Love withdraws - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

AMERICAN FALLS — Interim Mayor Gilbert Hofmeister will run unopposed in the upcoming American Falls mayoral race after his challenger, Mark Love, withdrew from the election several weeks ago.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Love about his decision to withdraw from the race. He said, “First of all I would like to thank those of my friends, neighbors and most importantly my family who supported me in my decision to run for the City of American Falls Mayor position. Although, after further consideration, I have chosen to continue with my prior plan of full retirement to work on my bucket list. I hope and believe that all those who supported me to run for Mayor will understand and accept my decision.”

To learn more about the Hofemiester’s platform as the sole mayoral candidate, EastIdahoNews.com sent him the same eight questions that were sent to all the American Falls candidates.

Hofemeister’s responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

My wife and I were both born and raised in American Falls. We’ve been together for nearly 15 years, married for 13 of them. We are blessed with two wonderful children, Harper (9) and Huxson (5), and feel fortunate to be raising them in the same community where we grew up.

I graduated from Rockland High School in 2010, where I had the honor of serving as Student Body President during my senior year. In addition, I was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment I remain very proud of.

I was appointed Mayor of American Falls on July 2nd, after serving on the City Council for over 11 years. Stepping into the role of mayor has been a rewarding learning experience, one that has been made easier by my extensive background in public service.

In addition to my work with the city, I have also co-owned and operated Hofmeister Brothers and 5 Star Trucking with my brother since 2012. My experience managing both the day-to-day operations and the financial responsibilities of these businesses has prepared me to lead the City with the same commitment to efficiency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility in order to ensure taxpayer dollars are managed wisely.

What is your proudest accomplishment?



Over the past 11 and a half years serving on the City Council, I have had the privilege of working alongside others to accomplish meaningful progress for American Falls. I first sought office to give back to the community I love, and from the beginning, my guiding principle has been to make decisions that improve the quality of life for our residents.

During this time, we have invested in projects that directly benefit families, including the installation of two new playgrounds at the Main City Park and Lee Street Park. We have also made steady improvements to city streets and the infrastructure beneath them, ensuring long-term stability for future growth. The golf course has seen major enhancements, including the addition of autonomous mowers to reduce maintenance costs and keep the course in excellent condition.

Significant investments have also been made in public utilities. Over a decade ago, we completely rebuilt the wastewater treatment plant with modern, efficient technology, improving both operations and sustainability. In public safety, we have continued to update our police fleet with modern technology and provided our officers with the equipment they need to serve and protect effectively.

Most recently, we secured ARPA funds to bring citywide fiber internet access to American Falls, providing residents and businesses with reliable, high-speed connectivity. This is a major step forward, strengthening both our community’s infrastructure and its opportunities for the future.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.



As previously mentioned, I served on the American Falls City Council for 11 and a half years before being appointed Mayor on July 2nd. Throughout my time in public service, I have remained committed to making sound, responsible decisions that protect our taxpayers while ensuring that American Falls continues to be a great place to live and raise a family. My focus has consistently been on balancing fiscal responsibility with the need to invest in infrastructure and services that sustain long-term growth and quality of life.

One of my guiding principles has been to keep taxes and utility rates as low as possible without sacrificing essential services. To achieve this, we have actively pursued state and federal grant opportunities to fund major projects. By leveraging outside funding, we have been able to complete critical upgrades and improvements, such as modernizing infrastructure, enhancing public amenities, and strengthening community services, without placing the full financial burden on local residents.

In my view, grant funding is not just helpful but essential for small rural communities like ours. It allows us to maintain affordability for families while still moving forward with the projects necessary to keep our city safe, efficient, and prepared for the future. I am proud of the work we have done to secure these resources and will continue to prioritize smart, cost-effective solutions that ensure American Falls thrives while remaining financially responsible to its citizens.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

American Falls faces the ongoing challenge of ensuring residents can meet their daily financial needs. As a community considered low-income, many households are working hard just to get by. In addition, we are home to a significant number of residents aged 55 and older who are retired and living on fixed incomes. I am very mindful of the realities these individuals and families face, and as Mayor, I take seriously the responsibility of protecting them from unnecessary financial strain.

Local taxes and utility bills can quickly become overwhelming for households already managing tight budgets. That is why, in every decision I make, I carefully weigh the potential impact on our citizens’ cost of living. No choice is made lightly, and fiscal responsibility is always a top priority. My goal is to provide the services and infrastructure our city needs to thrive while keeping costs as low as possible for those who call American Falls home.

I strongly believe that leadership in a small rural community requires empathy, discipline, and accountability. Each policy or project must not only serve the long-term interests of the city but also respect the immediate financial realities of our residents. By maintaining this balance, I am committed to ensuring that American Falls remains a community where people of all ages, whether raising families or living in retirement, can afford to live with dignity, security, and peace of mind.

How will you represent all constituents and communicate with them – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

As Mayor, I recognize that my foremost responsibility is to represent the interests of all residents of American Falls, including those whose perspectives may differ from my own. I approach decision making with the understanding that diverse viewpoints contribute to stronger, more balanced outcomes. Each concern brought forward by constituents is given careful consideration, and I strive to ensure that policies and actions reflect both the immediate needs of our citizens and the long-term well-being of our community. While it is not always possible for every decision to align with all opinions, it is always my intent that every resident feels respected, heard, and valued in the process.

Equally important is maintaining open and transparent communication. I am committed to engaging directly with constituents through public council meetings, scheduled office visits, and community events, where dialogue is encouraged, and participation is welcomed. In addition, I utilize digital communication platforms, including the city’s official website and social media channels, to provide timely updates and accurate information to those unable to attend in person.

I also place great value on collaboration with the City Council, recognizing that the most effective leadership comes from working together to build consensus and advance policies that serve the best interests of the entire community.

By combining these approaches, I aim to foster trust, accountability, and accessibility. My commitment is to ensure that every citizen has both the opportunity to voice their concerns and access to clear information about the decisions that affect their lives.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Since the onset of COVID-19, inflation and the overall cost of living and doing business have risen dramatically. The City of American Falls has not been immune to these challenges. We face higher costs in nearly every area, including utilities such as power and natural gas, employee health insurance, and comprehensive insurance coverage, all of which have increased by 25–30% annually in some cases. At the same time, it has become increasingly difficult to recruit and retain qualified employees. With municipalities limited to a maximum 3% annual increase in property tax levies, I believe cities are steadily losing financial ground.

That said, I remain committed to identifying and implementing cost-saving measures across city operations. For example, we recently invested in bulk fuel tanks, an initiative that saves tens of thousands of dollars each year. We also transitioned to digital council tablets in place of paper meeting packets, which significantly reduces both printing costs and paper use.

In addition, over the last five to six years, we have adopted vehicle and equipment leases. While this may not appear to be a direct cost savings, it provides the city with access to up-to-date technology and ensures warranty coverage for the duration of each lease, resulting in lower repair and maintenance expenses.

Through these efforts, we have been able to reduce unnecessary costs while maintaining essential services, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are managed responsibly and that our city remains financially stable despite economic pressures.

American Falls and Power County rely heavily on migrant workers for agricultural jobs, teaching, and local businesses. What will you do to support them and help ensure they can stay here legally?

American Falls and Power County depend greatly on the contributions of migrant workers. They play a vital role in our agricultural industry, our schools, and our local businesses, and their presence strengthens both our economy and our community. I believe it is essential that we recognize their value and provide support that allows them to live and work here with stability and dignity.

While immigration policy is ultimately decided at the federal level, there are important steps we can take locally. My priority as Mayor is to foster a welcoming environment where migrant workers and their families feel safe and included. This includes supporting partnerships with local employers, schools, and community organizations to ensure access to reliable information, legal resources, and services that can help them maintain lawful status. It also means working closely with state and federal agencies to advocate for programs and policies that benefit both our workforce and our community as a whole.

In addition, I believe in promoting fairness and equal opportunity. Migrant workers should have the ability to contribute their skills without fear of instability, and our community should benefit from the economic growth and cultural diversity they bring. By focusing on collaboration, advocacy, and inclusivity, I will work to ensure that American Falls and Power County remain a place where hardworking individuals, regardless of background, can provide for their families, strengthen our local economy, and build a future here.

The city invested $35 million into a new water project. How will you ensure residents see the full benefits of that investment, both in reliable water service and long-term affordability?



The investment in the water infrastructure project is one of the most critical steps our city has taken to ensure both safety and long-term sustainability. At present, American Falls has more than 14 miles of 4-inch water main lines, primarily in residential areas, that do not meet current fire code requirements. This creates significant risk, as there are areas of town where the system cannot provide the necessary fire flow to adequately protect homes and structures in the event of an emergency.

In addition to fire protection concerns, these undersized lines are also aging, leading to frequent breaks and costly repairs by our water department. Aging infrastructure increases the likelihood of outside contaminants entering the water system, which can result in boil orders, fines, and potential health risks to our residents. Addressing these deficiencies was not optional, it was essential for the safety and well-being of our community.

As part of this project, we also invested in the construction of a new well. Over the past two decades, the city has been forced to abandon two wells due to age and declining water quality. The new well not only strengthens the reliability of our current water supply but also ensures that we can meet the demands of future growth.

This project represents a proactive investment in the health, safety, and future of American Falls. By modernizing our water system, we are protecting residents today while laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient community tomorrow.