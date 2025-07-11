Meet the interim mayor of American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS – Longtime city councilman Gilbert Hofmeister Jr. has been appointed interim mayor of American Falls following the recent resignation of Mayor Rebekah Sorensen.

Sorensen stepped down after five years to move out of town and build a home with her family in the county. She appointed Hofmeister before leaving office.

She called Hofmeister “the man for the job.”

A lifelong resident of American Falls, Hofmeister has served on the council for nearly 12 years, most recently as council president, and plans to run for mayor in the November election.

Sorensen, who was appointed in 2020 after former Mayor Marc Beitia’s retirement, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. She highlighted her efforts in leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening collaboration among city departments and advancing a large-scale water line project.

“It’s been an amazing five years,” said Sorensen. “I’m incredibly grateful.”

Hofmeister comes from a farm family with a long history of public service in Power County. His aunt, Amy Wynn, served as mayor of American Falls for eight years before Beitia. His father, Gilbert Hofmeister Sr., is a commissioner for the Power County Highway District and chairs the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council. And his grandmother, Judy Meline, once served as a Power County commissioner.

“I’ve always been interested in politics. I think it’s in my blood to serve my community,” said Hofmeister. “I’m excited about this opportunity. It’s an honor and a privilege to serve my community.”

With only a few months before voters head to the polls, Hofmeister said he’s focused on keeping the city running smoothly.

He added that he intends to keep small projects moving forward while ensuring continued progress on the city’s $35 million water line project, initiated under Sorensen.

“It should be a smooth transition for city employees and council members,” said Hofmeister. “Everyone knows me and knows my stance on things.”