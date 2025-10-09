Pocatello mother, entrepreneur opens maternity exchange shop - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — When Lauren Egbert moved to Pocatello a few years ago and found herself expecting a baby after a 15-year gap, she realized something was missing — a place to find nice maternity wear and affordable baby gear.

That realization sparked the idea for Moonchild Maternity Exchange, a new shop on Yellowstone Avenue that’s a welcome addition in town for many expecting and new parents.

Moonchild Maternity Exchange opened its doors on Sept. 18 at 387 Yellowstone Avenue — in the space formerly occupied by a bridal shop, right across from Mama Inez.

“I had already gotten rid of all my baby things, and there was no place in Pocatello to find maternity clothes,” she said. “Maybe a few things at Walmart or Fred Meyer, but not a great selection.”

The store offers maternity and baby items while supporting local families through donation and exchange programs.

With a full array of maternity clothes and baby items, Moonchild Maternity is a welcome business to Pocatello. | Courtesy photo

As a nonprofit, Moonchild provides free diapers and postpartum supplies to families in need and hosts a maternity clothing exchange where gently used items can be swapped for baby gear.

The shop also accepts consignments of larger baby essentials, including bassinets, car seats, strollers, swings, and nursery furniture.

To give the store a local touch, Egbert features handmade goods from area vendors — including gifts and accessories for new moms.

“So far, the response has been amazing,” Egbert said. “A lot of moms have stopped in just after seeing the storefront. They’re so excited to have more options for maternity clothes and baby items.”

Moonchild Maternity Exchange will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 5:15 p.m. in partnership with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.

The public is invited to attend and tour the store, where they can learn more about supporting local families through Moonchild’s partnership with the Shared With Love Foundation.

This month, Egbert is also launching the shop’s first Winter Coat Drive, which provides free coats and snow gear for infants and toddlers.

Donations of new or gently used winter wear can be dropped off during business hours, and families in need are welcome to stop by and pick up items while supplies last.

Moonchild is currently seeking donations of diapers, maternity clothing, baby gear, and financial contributions to help restock and expand its community programs.

Moonchild Maternity Exchange is open: Tuesday–Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, and donation options call or text (208) 281-9795, go to https://www.moonchildmaternity.com/ or checkout the shop’s Facebook page.