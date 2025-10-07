Pocatello teens can design, build and program their own robots in new club - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Marshall Public Library is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new teen Robotics Club, Tech Titans, beginning October 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. This dynamic program is made possible thanks to a generous $20,000 donation from the Friends of the Marshall Public Library.

Tech Titans offers local youth the opportunity to explore the exciting world of robotics—completely free of charge. Participants will team up to design, build, and program their own robots, taking part in friendly competitions that promote creativity, innovation, and teamwork. No registration is required, but space is limited to the first 30 students.

“This club is about more than just robots, it’s about teamwork, creativity, and building confidence,” said Library Specialist Audrey Hernandez. “I love seeing kids go from ‘I can’t do this’ to ‘How can I do this?’ That mindset shift is where the real growth happens. I’m incredibly excited to see this program take off.”

The Tech Titans Robotics Club is designed for teens and will be held at the Marshall Public Library. All materials will be provided.

For more information, contact Marshall Public Library at (208) 232-1263.