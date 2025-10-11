Pocatello to join Wave of Light honoring babies gone too soon - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — For those who have endured the heartbreak of losing a baby, a soft light will soon shine in their honor. For the first time, Pocatello will join communities around the world in honoring babies lost much too soon through the global Wave of Light event.

Each year on October 15, families light candles at 7 p.m. local time to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, creating a continuous 24-hour wave of light across time zones.

The annual vigil brings comfort to families who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, or infant death—and this year, Portneuf Medical Center is helping bring that light to Pocatello.

Portneuf Medical Center invites the community to take part in its first Wave of Light event on Wednesday, October 15, at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

Participants will gather at Pavilion 2 to create luminaries before the candle lighting ceremony begins at 7 p.m. The glowing tribute will continue from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., giving families and supporters time to reflect and remember. Refreshments and luminary kits will be provided for attendees.

The event also marks Portneuf Medical Center’s recent certification as an official Share chapter, a national organization that provides compassionate support to families who have lost a baby and to the healthcare professionals who care for them.

As a Share chapter, PMC offers bedside companionship, support groups, comfort kits, memorial keepsakes, and ongoing grief resources.

For Natalie Anderson, a postpartum nurse at Portneuf Medical Center and certified Share instructor, this event is deeply personal. In 2014, Anderson gave birth to a stillborn baby—a loss that changed her life and inspired her to dedicate herself to supporting other grieving families.

“I want to give back to those who supported me through my own loss and help others who are walking that same difficult path,” said Anderson.

Anderson founded the Southeast Idaho Pregnancy & Infant Loss Peer Support Group, which coincides with the Wave of Light event. The group provides a safe and understanding space for parents and loved ones to share their experiences and find comfort in connection.

While Grove Creek Medical Center in Blackfoot has held similar gatherings, Anderson says she’s grateful to see Pocatello embracing its own tradition of remembrance.

“I’ve participated in the Wave of Light and Grove Creek before and they’re great events,” she said. “I’m very excited to be able to share this tradition with our community in Pocatello. I hope we can continue to spread the word and raise awareness. There are so many people who need this kind of support.”

Those interested in joining the Southeast Idaho Pregnancy & Infant Loss Peer Support Group can find more information on their Facebook page here.