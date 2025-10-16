 Police ask for help finding teenager missing for over a week - East Idaho News

MISSING TEENAGER

Police ask for help finding teenager missing for over a week

Submit a name to Secret Santa
MISSING TEENAGER

Police ask for help finding teenager missing for over a week

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

missing teen
Kaiden Pulliam
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is trying to locate a 15-year-old who is believed to have run away from home.

Kaiden Pulliam was last seen by family on Oct. 6. He is 5′ 7″, weighs 150 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a brown hoodie.

Police remind the public that it is a crime to harbor a runaway.

Anyone with information about Kaiden’s current whereabouts, or his whereabouts since Oct. 6, is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION