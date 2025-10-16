Police ask for help finding teenager missing for over a week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is trying to locate a 15-year-old who is believed to have run away from home.

Kaiden Pulliam was last seen by family on Oct. 6. He is 5′ 7″, weighs 150 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a brown hoodie.

Police remind the public that it is a crime to harbor a runaway.

Anyone with information about Kaiden’s current whereabouts, or his whereabouts since Oct. 6, is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.