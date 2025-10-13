Police ask for help locating endangered man in Pocatello - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ernie McGill Jr., a 60-year-old Native American male from Washakie, Wyoming.

McGill is visiting Pocatello with his family and suffers from a traumatic brain injury. He is considered an endangered missing adult and may be attempting to search for Bigfoot.

McGill is described as:

5 feet 8 inches tall

Shoulder-length salt-and-pepper hair with a beard

Last seen wearing a gray vest with orange on it, a dark-colored beanie, a black undershirt, and blue jeans

He was last observed walking south in the 1300 block of South 5th Avenue. McGill is known to walk slowly and may hide in trees or wooded areas when approached.

Anyone who sees Ernie or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Pocatello Police Department immediately at (208) 234-6100.