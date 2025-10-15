Police say woman aimed fake gun at them during welfare check, prompted hourslong standoff - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — New details about Monday’s standoff in Idaho Falls were released Tuesday.

Wendy Jeanne Burke, 56, has been charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm, a misdemeanor charge of assault on certain personnel and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer.

If she is found guilty, she faces up to seven years in jail.

According to the criminal affidavit, at around 3 p.m., an officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a call to do a welfare check on Burke.

Officers with Idaho Falls Police Department’s SWAT Team pointing their guns at the residence while tear gas was being deployed. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The caller reported that Burke hadn’t been seen in quite some time and was living with an unknown man. The caller was afraid that the man may have hurt Burke.

The man was later identified, and upon arriving near the residence on Lomax Street and North Wabash Avenue, the man was contacted by police.

Officers asked the man if he was living at the residence, and he said no and began to walk away. The officer reported that he did not believe the man and followed him into the alleyway.

Once there, officers reported the man admitted he was staying on and off at the home, but lived out of the county.

Officers asked if Burke was home, and the man began to call her, but got no answer. The officer reported that the man’s attempt to get Burke’s attention was lackluster.

Due to the situation, the officer believed the man was about to flee and decided to enter the residence to see if Burke needed medical attention.

Upon entering, the officer called out for Burke and identified himself as a police officer. The man told the officer that Burke’s room was upstairs.

The document states that when the officer entered a bedroom, a closet door was ajar, and he began to approach it to see if Burke was hidden inside.

Police and a bearcat vehicle on the scene of an active situation near Lomax Street. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Using a flashlight, the officer peered in and saw Burke on the floor and had her arms out. The officer believed she was holding a firearm.

Jumping back, the officer left the bedroom and took his pistol out. Due to the location of the closet, Burke was not visible. This caused the officer to exit the house, believing Burke may use the firearm.

Idaho Falls Police SWAT was activated and deployed tear gas inside the residence. Burke later surrendered peacefully after the three-hour standoff.

The document states that a replica-type gun was found on the bedroom floor, but in the bathroom, there was a .22 caliber rifle, which was not there when the officer cleared it before encountering Burke.

It goes on to state that officers believe Wendy had retrieved the rifle as she was the only person inside the residence.

According to a news release from IFPD, after being read her Miranda Rights, Burke told officers she did not want to go to jail. By pointing the replica gun, she figured officers would shoot her instead.

Wendy is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.

Though Burke has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.