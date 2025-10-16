St. Anthony couple want you to 'join the clean side' with this service for your garbage cans - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

ST. ANTHONY

May the freshness be with you at A2T2 Bin Cleaning Pros

Austin Tanner at work with his pressure washer, right, and cleaning garbage cans. | Courtesy Jennifer Tanner

ST. ANTHONY – Despite having a full-time career manufacturing septic tanks, Austin Tanner doesn’t like the idea of relying on someone else to fund his retirement. That led him and his wife, Jennifer, to launch a bin cleaning business.

The St. Anthony couple own AT2T Bin Cleaning Pros, a mobile operation. Austin drives a trailer filled with water and a pressure washer to customers’ homes to clean their garbage cans.

Although cleaning cans is what they specialize in, Jennifer tells EastIdahoNews.com they can clean anything that needs pressure-washed.

“The trailer we use has heated water, so it actually sanitizes everything that we clean. Our generator heats it to 200 degrees,” Jennifer says.

Their goal is to coordinate with clients and clean cans the same day as trash pick up so customers can avoid taking the can out to the road multiple times.

The couple started the venture last month. Its name stems from the letters in their name: “A” for Austin and “T” for Tanner. The “2” refers to the two of them, but it’s also a subtle nod to a character in Austin’s favorite movie.

“We kind of did a spinoff of R2-D2,” Jennifer explains. “Our trailer has a garbage can with a robot head that kind of looks like R2-D2. My husband loves ‘Star Wars.'”

The company slogan is “May the freshness be with you.”

Speaking of robots, AI played a role in helping the Tanners start a business like this.

Jennifer says her husband works full-time for AAA Septic Tanks in Rigby. He wanted a side hustle that would help them save for retirement. With the help of Google Gemini, they determined their was a need for pressure-washing and garbage can cleaning.

Later, they learned about a company in Utah that builds trailers specifically for pressure washing and decided to buy one.

Trailer for A2T2 Bin Cleaning Pros | Courtesy Jennifer Tanner

After about a month of operation, they’re hoping to get their name out there and acquire clients throughout eastern Idaho.

“We’re focused right now in the area from Teton to Rigby, but eventually we would like move into Ammon and Idaho Falls,” says Jennifer. “We’ll absolutely head farther south if people get interested.”

They’re offering a fall special for new customers, which includes a one-time can cleaning for half price.

For a quote or to learn more, call (208) 403-8811. You can also visit the website.

Austin pressure-washing the floor of his shop | Courtesy Jennifer Tanner

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Pocatello mother, entrepreneur opens maternity exchange shop

‘What true humanity is supposed to be.’ Veteran receives free furnace from local company

Be prepared for Medicare Advantage changes (sponsored)

Dig in at ‘It’s Bin Fun,’ Pocatello’s newest discount store

Lava Hot Springs hot pools temporarily closed for renovations