Sunshine Week for Saylor: Community rallies to help 5-year-old girl with inoperable brain tumor - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Businesses across Pocatello and Chubbuck are coming together Nov. 1–8 for “Sunshine Week for Saylor,” a community-wide effort to support 5-year-old Saylor Burch, described by loved ones as a “ball of sunshine,” who is battling a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) brain tumor.

Saylor, the daughter of Pocatello natives Taigen and Grady Burch, is a twin to Scottie and big sister to Murphie. Earlier this year, she began having trouble with her balance and walking, which led to the discovery of the rare and aggressive tumor on her brain stem.

According to close family friend and Sunshine Week co-organizer Lindsay Heyneman, Saylor was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where she underwent 30 rounds of radiation and chemotherapy.

This type of brain tumor is inoperable, and the prognosis is not good. However, the family remains hopeful as Saylor is currently undergoing clinical trial treatments in Denver.

A family statement said, “Saylor has had setbacks that have tested every ounce of family strength. There is no known cure, and time is precious and painfully uncertain.”

Taigen Burch holds her daughter Saylor at the hospital while she’s undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. | Courtesy photo

Saylor’s family says her joy has always been contagious, as she loves to dance, color, and splash in water while living life in her Moana swimsuit and checkered Vans.

“We love this family,” Heyneman said. “We want to spread sunshine in Saylor’s name and bring light to a dark situation.”

During Sunshine Week, about a dozen local businesses will dedicate a day to raising funds, donating proceeds, and hosting special events to help the Burch family with medical and travel expenses. See the “Sunshine Week” schedule below:

Organizers Heyneman and Cassidy Bell encourage community members to wear yellow, share messages of support using #SunshineForSaylor, and perform random acts of kindness in Saylor’s name.

“Saylor is known for her bright smile and cheerful personality. She has a spirit that continues to shine even as she faces unimaginable challenges,” said Heyneman. “Despite lingering balance issues, she remains upbeat and loves cheering for her sister, Scottie, at soccer games.”

Additionally, a special Sunshine Market featuring various vendors and a silent auction will be held on Nov. 22 at Bell’s business The Hive Venue in Chubbuck, with all proceeds benefiting the Burch family.

Anyone wishing to contribute, participate, or learn more about Sunshine Week or the Sunshine Market can contact Heyneman lettieboutique@gmail.com or Bell at hello.cassidybell@gmail.com

The Burch Family: Grady, Taigen, Saylor, Scottie and Muphie remains hopeful as Saylor battles a brain tumor | Courtesy photo

.