Two charged in elaborate $600,000 psychic fortune-telling scheme - East Idaho News

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (TMX) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say two people are facing charges in an elaborate psychic fraud that prosecutors say swindled victims out of more than $600,000 through false promises to lift curses.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced that Gina Marie Marks, 52, of Huntingdon Valley, and Steve Nicklas, 40, of Jenkintown, were arrested last week and charged with multiple felonies including corrupt organizations, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, receiving stolen property and fortune telling.

According to investigators, Marks and Nicklas operated out of “Jenkintown Psychic Visions” at 475 Old York Road, where they allegedly convinced victims they were cursed and needed expensive rituals to remove the spiritual affliction. One victim was allegedly told that failure to pay would destroy her marriage, business, and family. Over 11 months between September 2022 and August 2023, prosecutors say the pair collected nearly $596,000 in cash, jewelry, clothing, concert tickets, and gift cards, promising to “cleanse” the curse. None of the property was ever returned.

A second victim came forward during the investigation, which began in December 2024. The victim reported that Marks allegedly demanded increasingly personal information and photographs, as well as a Chanel purse and more money, threatening “reputational damage and personal repercussions” if the requests weren’t met. Authorities estimate she took at least $18,000 from that victim.

Financial records obtained from Cash App, Zelle, and a credit union showed that funds from both victims were transferred into accounts belonging to Marks and Nicklas.

“These defendants, through their con scheme, preyed on people who were looking for help, guidance and hope, exploiting them for financial gain,” said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “They are now going to be held accountable for their actions.”

Marks and Nicklas were arrested on Oct. 7 and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jodi L. Griffis. Bail was set at 10 percent of $50,000 for Marks and 10 percent of $25,000 for Nicklas. Both posted bail and were released pending a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20 before Judge R. Emmett Madden.