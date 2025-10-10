Wear your best funeral attire to this upcoming 'Ghostly Rock Opera' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An award-winning “ghostly rock opera” written by two BYU-I students is coming back to Idaho Falls this month.

“Deep Love: A Ghostly Rock Opera” is returning this month for its annual Halloween performance at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Colonial Theatre.

According to the show’s organizers, the opera “is the brainchild of BYU-Idaho alumni Ryan Hayes and Garrett Sherwood.”

“From the first performance in 2010 in Rexburg, Idaho, the audience for Deep Love has grown from the two-dozen attendees in a living room, to thousands of devoted fans across the country,” a press release states. “In 2015, Deep Love: A Ghostly Rock Opera was selected as a featured production in the New York Musical Theater Festival (NYMF), following which it was invited to be workshopped at the Johnny Mercer Writer’s Colony at the Goodspeed Theatre.”

The cast of “Deep Love: A Ghostly Rock Opera.” | Deep Love

All ages are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to wear their “best funeral attire,” ranging from simple black clothing to full skeleton makeup.

“Longtime fans of Deep Love know that the production is closer to a rock concert than a musical performance, with audience members encouraged to clap, sing along, dance, and cheer,” the release says. “As a gothic ghost story told through rock and roll, it’s become a Halloween tradition for hundreds of fans.”

The show tells its story entirely through the veil of a rock and roll concert, with dialogue omitted and replaced with original music.

“In the tradition of The Who’s Tommy and Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, Deep Love tells the story of a widowed Constance and the tragedy that threatens when her former love arises from the dead to demand her loyalty,” organizers stated. “Will she and her new beau Friedrich survive the jealousy of their former loves, the violent Florence and the vengeful Old Bones? Or will they fall prey to the darkness that haunts them?”

Photos from past shows. | Deep Love

According to the release, this year marks the first time the show will be produced under their newly formed 501c3 organization, officially named Fairest of Friends, meaning any donations or sponsorships are now fully tax-deductible. Donations will help to fund current and future productions of Deep Love.

Tickets start at $30 and are available here.

For more information or to listen to the music of Deep Love, click here.