Wildlife officers investigating wasteful killing of two deer near Challis - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — Idaho Fish and Game officers are investigating the illegal killing of two deer that were shot and left to waste near Mosquito Flat Reservoir on the night of Oct. 21.

According to officials, a doe and a two-point mule deer were found on a closed logging road about 180 yards apart. The shooter or shooters made no attempt to recover either animal, and no parts were taken.

Conservation officers are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible. Authorities believe someone in the area or a passing motorist may have seen something suspicious, including the suspects or their vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fish and Game Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999, or report online through the agency’s enforcement tip line.

Callers may remain anonymous, and those who provide information leading to a citation could be eligible for a cash reward.