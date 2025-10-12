 Woman dies when car goes off the road on Coeur d’Alene River Road - East Idaho News
Submit a name to Secret Santa
FATAL CRASH

Woman dies when car goes off the road on Coeur d’Alene River Road

  Published at  | Updated at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho State Police
EastIdahoNews.com file
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

COEUR D’ALENE — A woman died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Shoshone County, according to Idaho State Police.

At about 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, the Idaho State Police responded to a crash in Shoshone County, where a 24-year-old Post Falls woman was driving a black Kia Sportage southbound on Coeur d’Alene River Road near mile marker 13.

The car went off the roadway and overturned, officials said.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, according to ISP officials.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION