Woman dies when car goes off the road on Coeur d’Alene River Road - East Idaho News

Woman dies when car goes off the road on Coeur d’Alene River RoadPublished at | Updated at
COEUR D’ALENE — A woman died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Shoshone County, according to Idaho State Police.
At about 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, the Idaho State Police responded to a crash in Shoshone County, where a 24-year-old Post Falls woman was driving a black Kia Sportage southbound on Coeur d’Alene River Road near mile marker 13.
The car went off the roadway and overturned, officials said.
The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, according to ISP officials.
The woman’s name has not yet been released.