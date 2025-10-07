You have to see this! Watch man set world record for biking up Eiffel Tower - East Idaho News

SMASHING A WORLD RECORD — Video of a TikTok star and French bicyclist setting a new world record over the weekend has gone viral and what he accomplished was nothing short of impressive.

On Oct. 3, 2025, Aurélien Fontenoy, 35, rode his bicycle to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, which is the highest platform that can be accessed by stairs.

There were 686 steps he needed to make his way up and he did so in 12 minutes and 30 seconds. Fontenoy beat the previous record set by Hugues Richard in 2002 by nearly seven minutes.

Footage of Fontenoy shows him on his bike carefully bouncing up every step.

“For this challenge, I brake my brake, and I just to have to compress my tire because I don’t have suspension or anything, it’s just a rigid bike,” Fontenoy said in an interview with CNN Sports. “So we just have to pump with the brake and jump, jump, jump a lot!”

Once Fontenoy reached his ending point, video shows him throw one arm up as he exclaimed, “Yes!”

“When I arrived (at the finish line) I was destroyed because it’s 12 minutes, but 100% (effort) during 12 minutes,” he said.

CNN reported that Fontenoy has also conquered other buildings around Paris, as well as the TV Tower in Tallinn, Estonia.

Even though Fontenoy set a world record at the Eiffel Tower, the former competitive mountain bike racer explained that he isn’t done challenging himself. His plan is to climb “the biggest towers.”

“The final point will be to climb the Burj Khalifa, the highest tower in the world,” he stated.