2 teens shot at Halloween party; 1 killed in crash on way to hospital - East Idaho News

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A teenage girl’s condition has improved after she and a 17-year-old boy were shot at a Halloween party on Friday. The 17-year-old died in a car crash on the way to the hospital, police said.

Just before midnight Friday, West Valley police officers responded to a report of a “loud party” and “shots fired” near 2600 West and Westshire Drive.

“An altercation broke out at a Halloween party and spilled into the street. During that fight, multiple parties began shooting at one another, then fled,” West Valley police said.

While investigating, police located shell casings at the party. Then a report of a crash at 5300 S. State in Murray came in, West Valley Lt. M.T. Johnson said.

“The vehicles that were involved in that crash appeared to be related to the shooting. They were trying to transport injured people to the hospital,” Johnson said.

Officers responded to the crash scene, where they located two teens with gunshot wounds, Johnson said. A 17-year-old boy was deceased, and a 15-year-old girl was in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

As of Monday, police said the 15-year-old’s condition had improved and she was stable.

It’s unclear if the 17-year-old died from the gunshot wound or from injuries related to the crash, police said. The identities of the teens have not been released.

“There’s no known motive, at this point. It appears to be an argument at a party that got out of hand,” Johnson said.

No suspects were in custody Monday, and the situation was still under investigation, police said.

Contributing: Bridger Beal-Cvetko