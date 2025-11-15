80-year-old man hospitalized after getting hit by oncoming vehicle - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS – An 80-year-old was hospitalized after getting hit by a car in Twin Falls Friday night.

A news release from Idaho State Police reports it happened on Blue Lakes Boulevard near North College Road around 9 p.m.

An 43-year-old man from Twin Falls, whom authorities did not identify, was traveling with a 45-year-old woman, also from Twin Falls, in a Chevrolet Impala. They were headed north on Blue Lakes Boulevard and hit an 80-year-old man from Layton, Utah in the road.

An ambulance crew took the pedestrian, whose name also was not specified, to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The people inside the Impala were wearing seatbelts.

The southbound lanes were blocked for about two hours.

Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls Police Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics helped Idaho State Police in the response.

ISP is still investigating the crash.