A Secret Santa brings hope to paralyzed dad as wife watches emotional surprise unfold on doorbell camera - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

In October 2024, Thom suffered a spinal stroke that left him permanently paralyzed. The Idaho Falls father spent several weeks at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center undergoing multiple surgeries before being transferred to the Craig Center in Colorado for intensive rehabilitation.

During that time, his wife, Melinda, balanced caring for Thom, learning how to meet his new medical needs, and homeschooling their children. When the family returned home, neighbors rallied together – building a ramp to their front door and raising funds to remodel a bathroom to make it wheelchair accessible.

But even with those improvements, the family has continued to struggle with day-to-day mobility. Thom, determined to regain his independence and contribute financially, has been searching for ways to get back to work.

That’s where Secret Santa stepped in. Hearing about the family’s story, the anonymous benefactor decided to help make life a little easier for the family and sent the East Idaho News elves over for a visit. Watch the surprise in the video player above!