A state legislator's ties to two former Idaho politicians and why a president came and vacationed with one of them - East Idaho News

Monica Church is nearly a year into her first term as a state legislator. The Boise Democrat is the granddaughter of two former beloved politicians from Idaho.

Frank Church, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1957-1981 and is the namesake for the Frank Church Wilderness Area, is her grandfather on her mother’s side.

Her paternal grandfather is Cecil Andrus, the state’s only four-term governor who served nonconsecutive terms. He was first elected in 1970 and served until 1977. His second term was interrupted with a nomination to serve as U.S. Secretary of Interior. He successfully ran for governor again in 1987 and served until 1995. The White Clouds Wilderness Area was renamed the Cecil Andrus Wilderness Management Area in 2018.

Monica’s political roots in Idaho go back even further to Chase and Barzilla Clark, two brothers who both served as mayor of Idaho Falls and Governor of Idaho at separate times during the 1930s and 40s.

Following an exciting election week, we thought it was worth catching up with Monica about her rich, political heritage. On this week’s episode of “It’s Worth Mentioning,” she discusses how Frank got involved in politics, Andrus’ chaotic beginnings as a major political figure, and the time he spent five days on the Salmon River with President Jimmy Carter

It’s an election-themed show you don’t want to miss!

If you have a tip or a guest idea, email rett@eastidahonews.com.