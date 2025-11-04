Aberdeen Elementary partners with Hideous Horsemen Motorcycle Club for food drive to help recovery houses - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — During these uncertain times of food insecurity, the Hideous Horsemen MC (Motorcycle Club) is joining forces with Aberdeen Elementary School for a community food drive.

From Nov. 3–13, students and staff will collect nonperishable food donations to support two local recovery programs.

Kregg Passey, who goes by the biker name “Tiny” and serves as sergeant-at-arms for the motorcycle club, said Aberdeen Elementary was chosen because it’s his hometown and where his kids go to school. He also saw it as an opportunity to give the community a chance to feel connected to something greater.

“We (the MC club) believe it’s important for a small school like ours to be part of a larger effort of kindness and giving, especially helping out those in need. It’s about spreading love and letting our little hometown school be a beacon of support,” Passey said.

Aberdeen Elementary School principal Robi Jo Colton said, “We are very grateful that Tiny and the Hideous Horsemen invited us to participate in this food drive. This is a good time to collaborate and support local communities.”

Aberdeen Elementary School at 382 West Washington Ave. is holding a food drive with the Hideous Horsemen MC Nov. 3-13 for local halfway houses. | Courtesy photo

All food collected will be donated to Foundations for Recovery and Moonlight Mountain Recovery, two Pocatello-based programs dedicated to helping individuals overcome addiction and rebuild their lives.

The class that gathers the most donations will be treated to a pizza party on Nov. 20, sponsored by the Hideous Horsemen and Papa Murphy’s in Pocatello.

Foundations for Recovery provides faith-based sober living homes that offer structure, accountability, and community support for men and women transitioning from treatment or incarceration.

Moonlight Mountain Recovery operates a licensed residential treatment center that offers medical detox, inpatient and outpatient programs combining evidence-based therapy with holistic care.

Together, the organizations play an essential role in supporting long-term recovery and helping those who need it reintegrate into healthy, productive lives.

Passey said the group’s mission goes beyond just collecting food — it’s about compassion and hope.

“We can’t have people in recovery lose hope and slip back into addiction just because they aren’t able to get food. We feel it’s our obligation to stand up and help them,” he said.

Community members are welcome to drop off donations at Aberdeen Elementary during the collection period to help Aberdeen Elementary and the Hideous Horsemen make a difference this season.