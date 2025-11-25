Active shooter training taking place at Hawthorne Middle School for most of day - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello police say no one needs to be alarmed about the police presence at Hawthorne Middle School in Pocatello because it’s only for a training exercise.

The Pocatello Police Department is utilizing the building Tuesday, while students are off school for Thanksgiving break, to conduct an active shooter training.

“The Pocatello Police Department would like to inform the public that School Resource Officers are conducting Active Shooter training at Hawthorne Middle School today,” reads an emailed statement from the department. “Please be aware that an increased police presence will be in the area as part of this planned exercise.”

Jene Purman, support services for PPD, told EastIdahoNews.com that these trainings require officers to fill a lot of roles to go successfully, so people shouldn’t be alarmed by the increased police presence.

She also said that the department invited the Pocatello Fire Department and emergency services to participate in the training, which is why an ambulance is on scene.

“(These trainings) takes a lot of people, so (the public) see a lot of vehicles there,” Purman said.

The department’s message says the training started at 7:30 a.m. and will last until around 4 p.m. Tuesday.