As SNAP benefits stall, these organizations and businesses are filling the void - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As the future of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is uncertain, dozens of restaurants, businesses, organizations, and individuals are working to ensure Idahoans are fed and can afford a Thanksgiving.

Whatever happens, many in eastern Idaho have gathered to create food drives or offer free meals at their local businesses, and have plans to help families have a turkey for Thanksgiving.

If you are aware of additional ways people can help the hungry in our area or know of more resources for those in need, email us at news@eastidahonews.com so we can update this story.

What is going on with SNAP? On Monday, the Trump administration indicated that it would partially fund SNAP using $4.65 billion in emergency funds, according to The Associated Press. There would be a delay for 42 million Americans, including 133,000 Idahoans, who would not see any benefits. RELATED | Government shutdown could become longest ever as Trump says he ‘won’t be extorted’ by Democrats However, Trump backtracked on this partial fund, stating on social media that help would only come once “the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!” according to the States Newsroom. On Wednesday, the States Newsroom reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a court filing, would reduce its November payment by 35%, a smaller cut than the 50% what was reported previously.

Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls Community Food Basket

Starting on Nov. 8, the organization will begin accepting sign-ups for a Thanksgiving Food Box, which will provide supplies for 150 families to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

Executive Director Ariel Jackson of the Food Basket said organizers hope to serve 150 families for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and to partner with other local agencies that offer similar services.

“We can make sure we’re addressing families’ needs one time and not multiple times,” Jackson said. “It’s how we’ll get through it as if we’re being kind of diligent. … We’ll be able to serve more people because it’s just a more equitable way.”

The Food Basket distributes food Monday through Thursday with hours listed on its website. It is at 1895 North Boulevard.

For more information, visit feedidahofalls.org.

Pickett’s Boy BBQ and Holy Smokes BBQ & Catering

On Nov. 22, Pickett’s Boy BBQ and Holy Smokes BBQ & Catering will host a free Thanksgiving dinner for families in need, veterans, and first responders at Bonneville High School.

The dinner will go from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Pickett’s Boy BBQ or Holy Smokes BBQ & Catering’s Facebook pages.

Bonneville County Mobile Pantry

Hosted every second Tuesday of the month, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, is located at 793 Cleveland Street and opens from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen

Located at 301 South Boulevard, the soup kitchen provides a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. to residents.

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission

Providing free dinner, the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is at 380 East Street. Dinner starts at 6 p.m.

Salvation Army

The Idaho Falls branch of the Salvation Army offers a food pantry on Mondays between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Turkey Drive

Kade Smith told EastIdahoNews.com that for his birthday, he wanted to raise 100 turkeys to give to needy families for Thanksgiving.

After posting on Facebook about his goal, he has found three partners, local businesses and has raised 50 turkeys so far with the help of the community.

He said those who are interested in donating can either email Smith at kadesmith801@hotmail.com, Venmo at @kade_man or CashApp $kademan208

Smith said he has obtained approval to distribute the turkeys on Nov. 24 outside the Grocery Outlet on Hitt Road and East 25th Street.

Life in Idaho Falls Thanksgiving Boxes

The admins of the Facebook group Life in Idaho Falls have partnered up with Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and its Head Start program to raise funds or food to create Thanksgiving boxes to needy families.

The goal is to help 120 families in the community by buying $40 Thanksgiving boxes from Walmart. Any extra funds will be donated to the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls.

To donate non-perishable food, there are two locations: Eagle Rock Health and Rehab on 840 East Elva Street, and Stargent Insurance Group at 810 Pancheri Drive.

A Venmo has also been established for community members to donate financially. Those can be done @yuliya-livsitz, and the page recommends those who do donate to insert in the memo line “LIIF.”

To learn more, visit the Life in Idaho Falls Facebook group.

Mystic Misfits

Mystic Misfits, located at 1348 East 17th Street, is seeking help to fill its Community Cauldron and support local families.

Although it’s an annual drive, plans are to open a pantry to help one to two local families each week until the end of the year.

Donors are entered into a raffle, and each week, a drawing will be held where winners can receive items from the store or services.

Depending on the amount donated, donors can receive more than one raffle ticket. Donations can be either financial or nonperishable food items.

To learn more, visit Mystic Misfits Facebook page.

Himalayan Flavor

In Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Logan, Utah, Himalayan Flavor is offering families who are struggling during the government shutdown one complimentary meal per day. According to a Facebook post, residents can notify a server and provide ID, can get a meal, but some limitations may occur while the business tries to help as many people as possible.

Pocatello

Purdy in Pink Salon

Britani Purdum, owner of Purdy in Pink Salon, told EastIdahoNews.com that her business is asking clients to bring in nonperishable food items so that they can support Big Step Pediatric Therapy.

Purdum said that the reason behind it came from feedback from clients and seeing how the pediatric service has helped the community in the past.

“They’re (Big Step Pediatric) in contact with a lot of the community that are kind of struggling with the government being down,” Purdum said. “We wanted to be able to give to those families that really need it.”

Those who bring in items to donate will get one ticket to enter, with a limit of 10 total entries. The raffle will feature a gift basket of merchandise from Purdy in Pink, along with other items.

To learn more, you can call at (208) 473-6204.

Marshall Public Library

Pocatello’s oldest Library is hosting its annual Food for Fines drive to raise donations for the Idaho Food Bank.

For those who are forgetful of due dates or haven’t had time to drop off borrowed items, the library will forgive $1 for every item that’s donated.

These cannot be used to replace any lost or damaged items, cover card replacement fees or future fines.

Over the past 10 years, the library has collected 9,400 food items.

Organizers are seeking shelf-stable and non-expired items, such as canned fruits, meats, vegetables, or soups, as well as boxed meals and pastas, and peanut butter and jelly.

Home-canned goods, as well as any open packages or expired items, cannot be accepted.

The program runs until Dec. 13.

St. Vincent de Paul

According to a Facebook post, those affected by the SNAP benefits during the government shutdown are welcome to their pantry.

“We are meeting with church and city leaders to make a plan and raising funds to purchase extra food. October already saw record numbers of neighbors in need coming for food,” the post stated.

The pantry is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and those who want to donate can drop off food at 855 South 2nd Avenue on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who can donate financially can do so by visiting svdppoc.com.

Salvation Army

In Pocatello, the Salvation Army has a soup kitchen and a food pantry.

The Client Choice Food Pantry is open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. According to its website, the Pocatello Salvation Army can assist residents with utility assistance and gas assistance when resources are available.

Its soup kitchen offers free meals from noon to 12:30 p.m., and is located at 400 North 4th Avenue.

Valley Mission

Federal workers and SNAP benefits recipients are welcome to the Valley Mission food pantry at 442 North Arthur Avenue, according to its website.

They are asked to show their federal IDs or their EBT cards to check in, and the limit of two visits per month is lifted.

A Taste of Hawaii 208

Owner of A Taste of Hawaii 208, Leilani Cardenas, told EastIdahoNews.com that residents in Pocatello can reach out and get a free meal.

Cardenas said she was raised by a single mom, and her family relied on food stamps to get by, so this issue hits close to home.

“We relied a lot on food stamps, but also the generosity of our community,” Cardenas said. “I’m grateful to be in a better position where I can help.”

To learn more, visit A Taste of Hawaii 208’s Facebook page.

Rexburg

Moxie Pest Control

Moxie Pest Control is hosting its annual food drive to support the Idaho Food Bank, according to a news release.

The release states that sales representatives with Moxie across the U.S. will work on collecting donations to help the food bank. Last year, the drive raised 9,380 pounds of food, which provided 7,817 meals for families.

To learn more, visit www.moxieservices.com or contact Caroline Hershberger at chershberger@moxiepestcontrol.com.

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership

EICAP has partnered with pantries in Rexburg, Salmon and Challis to assist individuals and families with food.

To learn more, visit EICAP.org.

Elsewhere in Idaho

The Idaho Food Bank’s website lists sites where community members can find donation locations across the Gem State. To use the map, visit idahofoodbank.org/get-help/getfood/.