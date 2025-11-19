Blackfoot kicks off two weeks of holiday fun with Shop Hop and Winter Madness - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The holiday season is kicking off in downtown Blackfoot with two weeks of festive events designed to bring the community together and highlight local businesses.

From the popular Shop Hop to the Winter Madness celebration and Christmas Light Parade, merchants are inviting residents to come downtown, explore, and shop local.

Shop Hop – Nov. 21 to Nov. 22

The fun begins this weekend with the 3rd annual Blackfoot Shop Hop, organized by the Blackfoot Small Business Development Committee.

Participants can pick up a passport and visit 14 participating businesses throughout downtown. Once all the passport stops are stamped, shoppers can turn them in for a chance to win prizes.

This year, organizers are giving away 14 children’s prizes (for children aged 12 and under) and five grand prizes, with each grand-prize winner receiving three items.

“Small businesses say this is their favorite weekend of the whole year because it’s so much fun seeing the community walk downtown and visit all the shops and studios,” said Julie Bench, an organizer and member of the Blackfoot Small Business Development Committee.

“Most businesses start their Black Friday sales that weekend too, so it’s a great time to Christmas shop,” she added.

Winter Madness & Christmas Light Parade – Nov. 29

The celebration continues on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 29, with the return of Winter Madness, held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The evening kicks off just after the city’s second annual Christmas Light Parade, which brings illuminated floats, ATVs, and side-by-sides to downtown streets.

During Winter Madness, businesses stay open late, offer special sales and treats, and welcome families inside for festive photo-ops with holiday characters such as Santa, Santa’s elves, the Grinch, and Rudolph.

“These events are so much fun for the community. It’s great to see everyone come out to shop,” Bench said. “It’s community over competition. The businesses are working together to benefit all of us.”

How to join the Christmas Light Parade

Local businesses interested in participating in the parade can enter a float, ATV, or side-by-side through the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce. Parade entry is free for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Call 208-785-0510 for details or check out the Chamber’s Facebook page.

