Community invited to 59th annual Festival of Trees in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Development Workshop Inc.

IDAHO FALLS – The magic of the Christmas Season will come alive once again as the 59th Annual Festival of Trees returns to the Elk’s Lodge in Idaho Falls at 640 East Elva Street.

It’s happening from Monday November 17 through Friday November 21. This Year’s Theme, “A Storybook Christmas” invites families and friends to step into a world of festive wonder and imagination with heartfelt gratitude and giving.

A VIP Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting will open the event at noon on Monday. All of the donated beautifully decorated Christmas trees, mantelpieces and door displays will be open for purchase or silent auction. Festival guests will also be entertained by a variety of talented local groups, and can visit the Craft Boutique from local artisans, Santa’s Workshop (and Santa), and try the tasty dishes from the famous Festival Café, fancy desserts and bakery.

This cherished Idaho Falls tradition welcomes everyone to join in the festivities. There is a nominal entrance fee and all proceeds will benefit persons with disabilities in the greater Idaho Falls area through the DWI Foundation (Development Workshop Inc.). Festival hours will be Monday from noon to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Volunteers are welcome and appreciated.

For more information on volunteering and attending, visit the website or the Facebook page.

DWI is a nonprofit agency with a mission of assisting individuals who have a disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and to achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence.