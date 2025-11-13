Congressman Mike Simpson endorses this candidate for Idaho Falls mayor - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As early voting starts Thursday, Nov. 13, the race for Idaho Falls mayor has officially begun, along with an endorsement for one candidate from a U.S. congressman from Idaho.

Neither mayoral candidate, Lisa Burtenshaw and Jeff Alldridge, reached the required majority vote — more than 50% — to secure a win.

Alldridge managed a slight lead with 47.17% or 5,599 votes, over Burtenshaw, who secured 46.65%, 5,537 votes. The difference between the two was 62 votes.

RELATED | Idaho Falls mayor and city council races will both see runoff elections

RELATED | Idaho Falls and Pocatello, here’s what you’ll see on your ballots in the runoff elections

Due to neither candidate receiving a majority, a run-off election has been called, and residents will have another chance to cast their votes on which candidate should be Idaho Falls’ new mayor on Dec. 2.

In a news release, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, announced his endorsement for Burtenshaw in the run-off election.

“As long-time residents of Idaho Falls, my wife Kathy and I care deeply about the future of our city. That’s why we are supporting Lisa Burtenshaw for mayor,” Simpson said in the release. “I have had the opportunity to work with Lisa, including successfully helping to secure federal funding for the airport expansion. She has the knowledge, experience and commitment required to lead our city effectively.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Simpson said another reason for his support of Burtenshaw is that he is looking for a candidate who understands the value of the Idaho National Laboratory and how it will impact Idaho Falls.

Residents can cast their early votes at the Bonneville County Election Office in downtown Idaho Falls until Wednesday, Nov. 26. Polls will be open on Dec. 2.