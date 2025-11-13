Idaho Falls and Pocatello, here's what you'll see on your ballots in the runoff elections - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Here’s a look at who will be on the ballots in the runoff elections in Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Early voting in Idaho Falls began Thursday, Nov. 13.

Idaho Falls

One of the runoff elections in Idaho Falls will be between Lisa Burtenshaw and Jeff Alldridge, neither of whom secured a 50% majority on Nov. 2.

Alldridge obtained 47.17% of the votes on election night, while Burtenshaw got 46.65%.

Christian Ashcraft got 6.18% of the votes and will not be listed on the runoff election ballot.

Aside from the mayor race, residents will also have a say in the race for Idaho Falls City Council Seat 2 between Brandon Lee and Teresa Dominick.

Teresa Dominick, left, and Brandon Lee will see a runoff election for an Idaho Falls City Council seat. | Courtesy photos

More than seven candidates were vying for this seat, and neither Lee nor Dominick reached the majority of 50% to win. Lee obtained 33.08& of the votes, while Dominick got 20.51%.

Those who wish to vote early can do so at the Bonneville County Election Office, located at 497 North Capital Avenue. Early voting will run until Nov. 26.

Pocatello

Voters in Pocatello have one race to consider.

Six candidates threw their hats into the ring to become Pocatello’s new mayor, including current Mayor Brian Blad.

After Nov. 4, and thousands of votes later, the only two candidates who secured the most votes were Greg Cates and Mark Dahlquist.

Cates secured 30.83% of the total votes, and Dahlquist got 40.21% of the votes.

Early voting in Pocatello will take place from Monday to Nov. 25 at the Bannock County Election Office at 141 North 6th Avenue.

Election Day for both cities will be on Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling location, visit VoteIdaho.gov.