Couple who feeds their community through the ‘Giving Garden’ is honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about Emmy and Ike Southerland in Pocatello. It said:

For years, they have cultivated a variety of fruits and vegetables, generously sharing their surplus with anyone in need within the Pocatello community. As their neighbor, I’ve witnessed this simple act of kindness grow into something truly special. In recent summers, they’ve set up a daily produce stand in their front yard called the “Giving Garden—Take what you need, leave what you can.” They stock the stand with their excess harvest and invite those in need to take freely, while encouraging others to donate if they’re able.

Emma has spread the word about the Giving Garden solely through the Life in Pocatello Facebook page. When the recent government shutdown increased food insecurity and threatened SNAP benefits, the Southerlands extended the Giving Garden season. Emma asked the Facebook community if they should keep it going, and the response was overwhelming. Our street has never been busier—cars constantly arrive with shelf-stable foods and goods to donate. Emma greets donors and organizes the contributions on their produce stand out front in their lawn, but also while a steady stream of people in need come by for essentials to get through another day or two. Emma and Ike give those people their privacy and let them come take as they need as well so it’s not as awkward for those who are partaking, and they can have their privacy as they look over the donated items and take what they might need.

It’s been heartwarming to see our community unite in support of this initiative. Today, U-Haul is delivering a storage container at their home so they can continue the Giving Garden for two more months.

Although the Southerlands may not seek recognition, I believe they deserve to be honored for their Christ-like service to the Pocatello community. Their efforts in organizing this movement and their generosity and compassion have made a real difference, and a Feel-Good Friday feature would be a fitting tribute.

In a world where kindness can sometimes feel in short supply, the Southerlands remind us of all the power of giving and the strength of community. Their selfless actions inspire hope and bring light to so many lives. I am truly grateful to call them neighbors, and I hope their story encourages others to spread kindness wherever they can.

We surprised the Southerlands this week for Feel Good Friday – check out the video in the player above!