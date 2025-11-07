 COURTROOM INSIDER | Elisa Roberson vanished on her way to meet a friend. Where is she? - East Idaho News
Submit a name to Secret Santa
COURTROOM INSIDER

COURTROOM INSIDER | Elisa Roberson vanished on her way to meet a friend. Where is she?

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Elisa Roberson was on her way to meet a friend when she vanished on a summer night 35 years ago. She was a teenager with her whole life ahead of her and over the decades, the question has remained: where is she and what happened?

Elisa’s sister Ruby joins Nate Eaton to talk about the case.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION