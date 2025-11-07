COURTROOM INSIDER | Elisa Roberson vanished on her way to meet a friend. Where is she? - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Elisa Roberson vanished on her way to meet a friend. Where is she?Published at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Elisa Roberson was on her way to meet a friend when she vanished on a summer night 35 years ago. She was a teenager with her whole life ahead of her and over the decades, the question has remained: where is she and what happened?
Elisa’s sister Ruby joins Nate Eaton to talk about the case.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.