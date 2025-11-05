 COURTROOM INSIDER | Brian Kohberger, Michael Vaughan, Nichole Boyer and more - East Idaho News

EAST IDAHO ELECTS

Idaho Falls mayor and city council races will both see runoff elections

Submit a name to Secret Santa
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Brian Kohberger, Michael Vaughan, Nichole Boyer and more

  Published at  | Updated at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton has the latest on several cases we’ve been following including Bryan Kohberger, Michael Vaughan, Nichole Boyer and more.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION